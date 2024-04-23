Elizabeth "Liz" Woods in a flower field.
Photo via @e_92_marie/Instagram
Category:
TV

’90 Day Fiancé’: Liz Woods’ new boyfriend, confirmed

Love is in the air for this reality star.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 11:14 am

90 Day Fiancé is well known for its romantic drama. Couples get engaged, break up, get back together… It’s a rollercoaster of emotions for those involved, and of course, for the viewers who closely follow the lives of reality stars like Elizabeth “Liz” Woods.

When this TV personality entered the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, she was working as a restaurant manager, who had caught the eye of “Big Ed” Brown. After his breakup with Rosemarie “Rose” Vega, the two hit it off and began a bumpy romance that would last a few years. Well, bumpy may be a nice way to describe it, considering how many times the pair called it quits before eventually reconciling. The point is that whenever Ed and Liz broke up, folks hoped it would be for good, but they were left disappointed each time — until recently.

Despite rumors that Liz got married to Big Ed in 2023, it looks like she has moved on from that relationship, and is now living her best life with another partner. The hints about Liz’s new boyfriend started around October 2023, when she started posting Instagram stories with a mysterious man that didn’t resemble Ed. The photos that she has uploaded since have been unquestionably romantic, leaving no room for doubt that there’s a new love in her life.

Who is Liz Woods’ new boyfriend?

Despite the numerous Instagram stories that Liz has posted with her new boyfriend over recent months, we’re not quite sure who he is. The 90 Day Fiancé star has kept quiet about his identity, refraining from adding clear pictures of him to her Instagram profile. Even so, there are rumors that this mystery man is named Jayson, and that he is a single parent, much like Liz.

These claims were originally made by a now-deleted Instagram fan page, which also affirmed that Jayson is much closer to Liz’s age than Big Ed. According to that page, this new boyfriend is from San Diego, has Mexican roots, speaks Spanish, and is currently a Navy instructor. Of course, it’s impossible to say for sure how much of this information is true, so for now, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt.

What matters the most is that Liz seems to be incredibly happy with her current relationship, judging by how lovey-dovey her Instagram stories have been. If everything goes smoothly, she may make an official boyfriend reveal in the future, so it’s best for fans to keep an eye out. Until then, let’s just hope that this romance turns out better than her previous one.

Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.