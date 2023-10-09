Every so often, the urge to binge-watch a guilty pleasure TV show strikes, and who am I to deny myself a good guilty pleasure? And 90 Day Fiancé, the hit reality dating show from TLC, is the definition of a guilty pleasure.

If you haven’t heard of the reality series, 90 Day Fiancé is based around the U.S. K-1 visa process, which allows a foreigner engaged to a U.S. citizen to live in the country for 90 days in order to prepare for their upcoming nuptials. The first version of the show began airing in 2014 and has since expanded into an entire reality universe — if you want to do a deep dive into said universe, we have a helpful guide right here on the site to get you up to speed.

As the guide details, 90 Day Fiancé has spanned a ton of spinoffs — including shows like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, and the new 90 Day FIancé: The Last Resort, among others — which makes starting the series from scratch a daunting task. Luckily, I’m here to make your life easier by gifting you this guide on how to watch every show in the 90 Day Fiancé universe in order. Let’s get to it!

All 90 Day Fiancé shows and spinoffs in order

TLC

Here’s every show in the 90 Day Fiancé universe organized by release order:

90 Day Fiancé, seasons 1-4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Seasons 1-2

90 Day Fiancé, seasons 5-6

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Seasons 3-4

The Family Chantel

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, seasons 1-3

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 1

90 Day Fiancé, season 7

90 Day Fiancé: What Now?

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined

Darcey & Stacey

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, season 4

B90 Strikes Back

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 2

90 Day Fiancé, season 8

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, season 5

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, season 1

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, season 1

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 3

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, season 2

90 Day Fiancé, season 9

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, season 2

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 4

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, season 3

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, season 3

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, season 6

90 Day Fiancé, season 10

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, season 1

This list includes the original show and all of its U.S. TV spin-offs in complete order, but if you truly want to be a 90 Day Fiancé completionist, you can also watch online-only specials like Just Landed as well as international versions of the series. Good luck!