The ’90 Day Fiancé’ universe, explained

90 Day Fiancé is one of the biggest reality shows on the TLC network, spawning a huge franchise of spin-offs, often referred to as the “90 Day Universe”. Thanks to the rise of social media and online dating, many shows within the universe showcase the difficulties of long-distance, international relationships.

The title “90 Day Fiance” refers to the K-1 visa in the United States, otherwise known as the “fiancé visa”. The visa allows foreigners that are engaged to U.S. citizens to reside in the country for up to 90 days – this can become a permanent residency through marriage, or they will be either deported or forced to depart the country.

Therein lies the core concept of the series – couples have 90 days to decide whether or not to walk down the aisle and make a lifelong commitment, as well as start a new life in the U.S.. Often, the case is that these couples met through international dating sites, and have met only a few times, or sometimes haven’t met in person at all before getting engaged – having proposed online.

TLC via YouTube

As with anyone arriving in a foreign country – many of the show’s new immigrants face a culture shock when presented with American values. If they do not know their American partner very well, this is more likely to become a huge issue. Many couples on the show argue about gender roles, sexuality, religion, and much more.

Often, family plays a big role in the drama on the show. Many of the couples featured on the show have a significant age difference, and families can be suspicious of the younger party’s intentions. Xenophobia and racism is also a major issue, with families accusing foreign fiancés of being untruthful or attempting to get a green card. The ability to address these issues can make or break the engagement, as couples question whether or not their partner is the one they want to marry and spend the rest of their life with.

As of July 2023, there are 9 seasons of the original 90 Day Fiancé. There are upwards of 30 spin-offs – of various lengths and ties to the main series, as well as a half-dozen international versions. This guide will help you navigate the 90 Day universe – whether you’re a novice or a returning fan looking to catch up with your favorite couples.

Core spin-off collection

TLC

Within the seemingly endless number of 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs, there is a core collection of main spin-offs, on the same scale and production level as the original. Like the initial series, they have multiple seasons and have been met with a similar level of popularity.

Below is a list of core spin-offs, as well as a brief description of their concept and how it differs from the original 90 Day Fiancé.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (2016-present, 7 seasons) — A catch-up series of previous 90 Day Fiancé cast members that continues their storylines. This spin-off typically follows couples that got married at the end of the original series.

(2016-present, 7 seasons) — A catch-up series of previous 90 Day Fiancé cast members that continues their storylines. This spin-off typically follows couples that got married at the end of the original series. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (2016-present, 6 seasons) — This series follows international couples looking to make the big leap and get engaged. Many of these couples have not met in person before, and the series showcases how the couples react to one traveling to the other’s home country to spend time together.

(2016-present, 6 seasons) — This series follows international couples looking to make the big leap and get engaged. Many of these couples have not met in person before, and the series showcases how the couples react to one traveling to the other’s home country to spend time together. 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (2017-present, 4 seasons) — A web series only available on the streaming service TLC GO in the United States. Familiar faces from the original show chronicle what happened to their relationship when their season wrapped, and whether they ended up together.

(2017-present, 4 seasons) — A web series only available on the streaming service TLC GO in the United States. Familiar faces from the original show chronicle what happened to their relationship when their season wrapped, and whether they ended up together. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (2019-present, 4 seasons) — A flipped concept of the original, where U.S. nationals travel to their fiancé’s native country and try to make things work. Different countries have different visa rules, and this can be more or less than 90 days.

Cast member-based spin-offs

TLC

Throughout the history of 90 Day Fiancé – certain cast members or couples have stood out in the memories of viewers. This can be due to their charming personalities or sweet love stories that viewers can’t help but root for, or their big personalities mean they leap from one drama to the next.

The following cast members have recieved their own spin-offs that follow their lives beyond their season of 90 Day Fiancé.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimenez (originally season 4) — The Family Chantel, Ask Mama Chantel (based on Chantel’s mother, Karen Everett)

(originally season 4) — The Family Chantel, Ask Mama Chantel (based on Chantel’s mother, Karen Everett) Loren Goldstone & Alexei Brovamik (originally season 3) — Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days

(originally season 3) — Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days Darcey & Stacey Silva (twin sisters) (Darcey originally season 1, later Before The 90 Days season 4) — Darcey & Stacey, Darcey & Stacey Strike Back

(twin sisters) (Darcey originally season 1, later Before The 90 Days season 4) — Darcey & Stacey, Darcey & Stacey Strike Back David Toborowsky & Annie Suwan (originally season 5) — David & Annie: After The 90 Days, Spice It Up with David and Annie

It is unclear whether a number of these spin-offs are ongoing or have been discontinued. For example, The Family Chantel ran for four seasons until their divorce was announced in 2022. Facebook Watch specials like Spice It Up with David and Annie were made in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when television production was paused.

Other spin-offs

TLC

If you think there are a lot of spin-offs already, the previous lists are just the beginning of the 90 Day universe. There are a lot of smaller spin-offs that typically have shorter-term production than a full season of the core 90 Day shows. There are a lot of web shows available to watch for free and on streaming, many of which were made during quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following is a list of other 90 Day spin-offs that have aired as of July 2023, and a brief description of what they are:

90 Day Bares All — uncensored interviews from various 90 Day alumni.

— uncensored interviews from various 90 Day alumni. 90 Day Diaries — vlog-style episodes filmed by alumni using their own camera, with no crew.

— vlog-style episodes filmed by alumni using their own camera, with no crew. 90 Day Diaries: Ukraine — Diaries episodes that focus on Ukrainian cast members and their experiences with the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

— Diaries episodes that focus on Ukrainian cast members and their experiences with the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days – More to Love — bonus scenes that were cut from Before The 90 Days.

— bonus scenes that were cut from Before The 90 Days. 90 Day Fiancé: Clip Shows — highlight reel from across the 90 Day Fiancé universe.

— highlight reel from across the 90 Day Fiancé universe. 90 Day Fiancé: Extended — deleted scenes from episodes of the original series.

— deleted scenes from episodes of the original series. 90 Day Fiancé: Extra Love — similar to above, with additional context for viewers over couples’ storylines.

— similar to above, with additional context for viewers over couples’ storylines. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? More to Love — extras from Happily Ever After?

— extras from Happily Ever After? 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games — a newlywed game-style gameshow where quarantined couples answer questions about their partner and relationship.

— a newlywed game-style gameshow where quarantined couples answer questions about their partner and relationship. 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise – focused on four Americans who found love while vacationing in the Caribbean.

– focused on four Americans who found love while vacationing in the Caribbean. 90 Day Fiancé: More to Love — extended 90 Day Fiancé episodes with bonus footage.

— extended 90 Day Fiancé episodes with bonus footage. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – More to Lov e — extended episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

— extended episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk — a Gogglebox-style series where previous 90 Day alumni watch new episodes at home, reacting and commentating on the drama. Often filmed from the comfort of their own bed.

— a Gogglebox-style series where previous 90 Day alumni watch new episodes at home, reacting and commentating on the drama. Often filmed from the comfort of their own bed. 90 Day Fiancé: The Podcast — an official podcast that recaps new episodes.

— an official podcast that recaps new episodes. 90 Day Fiancé: Watch Party — similar concept to Pillow Talk, but with involvement from viewers.

— similar concept to Pillow Talk, but with involvement from viewers. 90 Day Journey — a series that chronicles couples’ stories before and after the cameras.

— a series that chronicles couples’ stories before and after the cameras. 90 Day Lovers’ Collect ion — clip show of best moments across the series.

— clip show of best moments across the series. 90 Day: Foody Call — a cooking show with various alumni.

— a cooking show with various alumni. 90 Day: The Last Resort — struggling couples from the 90 Day Universe try a couples’ retreat.

— struggling couples from the 90 Day Universe try a couples’ retreat. 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions — official accompanying podcast of the series.

— official accompanying podcast of the series. 90 Day: The Single Life — former, unsuccessful cast members try to find love once more.

— former, unsuccessful cast members try to find love once more. 90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk — Pillow Talk format but with The Single Life.

— Pillow Talk format but with The Single Life. B90 Strikes Back! — Before The 90 Days alumni answer fan questions.

— Before The 90 Days alumni answer fan questions. HEA Strikes Back! — Happily Ever After? alumni react to episodes and respond to fan reactions.

— Happily Ever After? alumni react to episodes and respond to fan reactions. Just Landed — series that showcases the first 24 hours of united couples when one arrives in the other’s country.

— series that showcases the first 24 hours of united couples when one arrives in the other’s country. Self-Quarantined — similar to Diaries, but with a group of cast members chronicling their lives quarantined during the pandemic using their own cameras, rather than a crew.

— similar to Diaries, but with a group of cast members chronicling their lives quarantined during the pandemic using their own cameras, rather than a crew. The Other Way Strikes Back! — cast members from The Other Way do fan Q&As and respond to online reactions to their storylines.

— cast members from The Other Way do fan Q&As and respond to online reactions to their storylines. Where Are They Now? — a catch-up on alumni from across the 90 Day universe that did not feature in spin-offs such as Happily Ever After?

The list of spin-offs rivals that of fellow reality TV giant The Real Housewives and its television universe. While not officially ended, many of these shows will not have future episodes, as they are circumstantial – e.g, COVID-19 based-shows or spin-offs that take place solely in quarantine.

International versions

TLC

Given the mass popularity of 90 Day Fiancé and its universe, it is no surprise that other countries have joined in on the hype. Although visa rules vary by country to country, they typically follow the same core concept of an international fiancé coming to live in the nation the series is based in.

Denmark — Rakkautta yli rajojen Tanska (2022-present)

— Rakkautta yli rajojen Tanska (2022-present) Finland — Ensitreffit ulkomailla (2021-present)

— Ensitreffit ulkomailla (2021-present) Holland — Pyjama Party: 90 Day Fiancé (2021-present)

— Pyjama Party: 90 Day Fiancé (2021-present) Norway — Grenseløst forelsket (2022-present)

— Grenseløst forelsket (2022-present) Sweden — Älskar, älskar inte (2021-present)

— Älskar, älskar inte (2021-present) United Kingdom — 90 Day Fiancé: UK (2021-present)

The series Pyjama Party is similar to Pillow Talk, in that Dutch nationals react to the U.S. series. Aside from this, there is little connection between the mainstream U.S. version of 90 Day Fiancé. Cast members rarely ever cross between different country’s versions of the show, despite the international concept of the 90 Day universe.