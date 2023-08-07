Here’s everything you need to know to find the British lovebirds.

The British spin-off of 90 Day Fiancé, known as 90 Day Fiancé: UK, is back for a second season this summer. The new expansion to the 90 Day universe was a hit with viewers in the U.K., as well as across the pond.

The new season will feature six new couples, as well as returning couple, Kadie and Alejandro, from season one. The engaged couples will deal with cultural clashes, family, and adjusting to their new lives before deciding whether or not to make it down the aisle.

Due to differences in U.K. immigration law, the visa for fiancés allows for up to six months stay in the country. While perhaps not as intense as the three months allotted to couples in the U.S., the extra time gives this spin-off new ground to tread with couples hoping to make a lifetime commitment.

When does ’90 Day Fiancé: UK’ season 2 start?

The second season of 90 Day Fiancé: UK began on July 16th, 2023. The first three episodes were released on the same day, and from then on aired on a one-episode-per-week basis.

Where can I watch ’90 Day Fiancé: UK’ season 2?

For U.K. viewers, 90 Day Fiancé is available to stream on Discovery Plus, alongside the first season, as well as the vast majority of shows in the 90 Day universe.

For those in the US, 90 Day Fiancé is available to stream on Max. Given the joint ownership of Max and Discovery Plus by Warner Bros., the show is likely to be available on the U.S. Discovery Plus platform in the near future.