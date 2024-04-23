’90 Day Fiancé’: Did Ed and Liz get married?

90 Day Fiancé has introduced us to plenty of controversial TV personalities, but not one of them has become quite as well-known as “Big Ed” Brown. His turbulent dating history has been well documented in the reality franchise, leaving viewers to question if he’ll ever settle down.

After Ed’s split from Rose Vega, he decided to pursue a relationship with Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, which we got to accompany in 90 Day: The Single Life. At the time, no one could have imagined what a rollercoaster the relationship would be, with the pair constantly breaking up, only to get back together again. The cycle felt never-ending. Eventually, though, rumors that the couple had tied the knot started circulating, pointing to Aug. 29, 2023, as the big day.

By now, we all know that Liz and Ed really were planning to get married, having gotten engaged in August 2021. However, knowing them, it’s easy to understand why some people doubted it would actually happen. And now, we finally know what truly went down between the two.

Did Big Ed and Liz Woods get married?

Despite what some sources reported, it looks like Big Ed and Liz Woods didn’t go through with their wedding in August 2023. In season 8, episode 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which aired on April 21, 2024, it’s revealed that Ed canceled the wedding without even informing Liz. Why? Well, because of a fight surrounding Ed’s taco pasta recipe, which was too spicy for Liz’s daughter to eat. When he told the child to “stop being a baby,” the argument escalated.

On the surface, this may look like an outlandish reason to backtrack on your marriage proposal, but according to Big Ed, the issue runs deeper than that. In the episode, we see him tell his sister how embarrassed he was at having Liz blow up at him in front of his family, and claiming that she doesn’t respect him. He also expressed disbelief that things would ever get better between them, affirming that they’re not meant to be and that he would be miserable if he went through with the wedding.

So, Ed called off the wedding, and Liz only found out the day after the fight, when she received a text from the officiant saying how sorry he was about it. Heartbroken, Liz expressed surprise at this outcome and claimed that Ed never wanted to marry her.

Regardless of Ed’s true motive, it’s hard to disagree with him on one particular point: perhaps these two really aren’t meant to be. I mean, if they were, they probably would’ve worked out their issues in one of the 13 previous reconciliations, no?

