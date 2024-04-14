What happened to Rose from ’90 Day Fiancé?’

Several reality TV stars have emerged from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, but perhaps there has been no bigger name than “Big Ed” Brown. But, what happened to his ex-partner, Rose Vega — the first woman he was attached to in the franchise?

Big Ed and Rose hit our television screens as notables in season 4’s Before the 90 Days. The fan-favorite iteration was released in 2020 and featured Ed, who lives in California, traveling and staying with Rose in her native Philippines. Although there was a 31-year age gap and stark cultural difference, the two pursued love while becoming 90 Day Fiancé’s most talked-about couple.

The two had met online but never interacted in life — but that changed when they signed on to the reality show. We watched them embrace in person for the first time and witnessed how over the moon Ed was about ending his decades-long single streak with the mother-of-one. Big Ed rapidly became a beloved cast member, but that wasn’t as true with Rose. She faced a lot of criticism from the community because of the assumption she was only interested in Big Ed because of money and the potential of United States citizenship.

Regardless, things went up in flames after Big Ed revealed to Rose that he didn’t want any more children and had his eyes set on a vasectomy. The Filipino dumped Big Ed, which kickstarted the latter’s appearances in several more franchise seasons. But, that was the last we saw of Rose on the reality TV show.

Since then, Rose has continued living in The Philippines while leveraging her online star power. She’s active on several platforms and boasts over 500 thousand followers on Instagram and 750 thousand subscribers on YouTube. On Instagram, Rose frequently posts photos of herself around Asia and with her son, Prince. And she also occasionally drops a nod to 90 Day Fiancé via memes and throwbacks.

She’s posted around 20 video blogs on YouTube within the last year featuring her shopping and going to a concert, among other things. Besides monetizing through these avenues, Rose has merchandise and a Cameo profile.

On her website, “Rose Vega Store,” she sells accessories and clothes like hoodies and crewnecks. Some products have roses on them, while others sport Filipino words and expressions. As mentioned, fans of Rose’s can also find her on Cameo where she charges $30 for a shout-out video.

Although Rose has left the reality television limelight, she’s leaned into the opportunity it afforded her by creating content and selling merch. And for Ed? Well, he’s still traversing the ups and downs of love as a 90 Day Fiancé staple.

