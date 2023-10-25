’90 Day: The Last Resort’: What is the re-commitment ceremony and is it a real wedding ceremony?

The season finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs next week, with the trailer at the end of Monday’s episode giving viewers a sneak preview of what is referred to as a “re-commitment ceremony” by the couples. The new spin-off series features fan-favorite alumni from across the 90 Day universe attending a couples’ retreat at a Florida beach resort where they will decide to re-affirm their relationship after overcoming their troubles, or throw in the towel for good.

In the teaser clip, the female cast members look prepared to walk down the aisle on the beach, where their partners are waiting for them to arrive. All the women appear to be wearing white wedding dresses, apart from Kalani, who informed husband Asuelu at the end of the last episode that she wants to get a divorce. Molly is not in attendance for the ceremony, as she and ex-partner Kelly decided to break things off and leave the resort earlier this season.

The re-commitment ceremony very much resembles a real wedding ceremony, and various couples in the cast, notably Ed and Liz, have openly discussed their desire to get married after the show ends – that is, if they can put their differences aside. Even the term “re-commitment ceremony” is a common phrase for a vow renewal ceremony, which would be the case for already-married couples like Michael and Angela or Yara and Jovi.

So, are the couples about to make a new legal commitment to one another at the end of the show, or is the ceremony merely symbolic?

What is the re-commitment ceremony and is it a real wedding ceremony?

Photo via TLC

While not yet confirmed by the couple, Ed and Liz appear to have tied the knot for real around two months ago, after images from their Arkansas ceremony were leaked online. This would, in all likelihood, occur long after filming on The Last Resort has wrapped. This would make sense, as Ed and Liz would most likely want to marry in front of their family and friends, as would most of the couples at the resort, the majority of whom are already married.

Given the rather scruffy wedding outfits for the male cast members (why is Asuelu wearing a bucket hat?), as well as the lack of familiar faces in attendance, the re-commitment ceremony most likely has no legal binding as a wedding or vow renewal. The therapists from the series are also standing at the end of the aisle, and unless they are secretly ordained, the ceremony is probably some kind of couples’ therapy exercise.

The re-commitment ceremony is most likely not a literal commitment ceremony, but rather a metaphorical one. For the majority of couples in the real world, having a wedding ceremony and walking down the aisle marks a new stage of their relationship and solidifies their commitment to one another, something that is meant to be permanent. The decision of cast members over whether or not to walk down the aisle at the resort and say “I do” to a new chapter of their troubled relationship will symbolize the conclusion of their time at the couples’ retreat and whether they are willing to bet that their relationship will last.