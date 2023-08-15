All about Isla Bella Beach Resort, the location of ’90 Day: The Last Resort’

New 90 Day Fiancé spin-off 90 Day: The Last Resort aired its first episode on Aug. 14th, reuniting viewers with old favorites in a brand new location. In the new series, couples from previous 90 Day incarnations travel to a couples retreat to try out a series of therapies in an attempt to salvage their relationship, one last time.

While the relationships in the first episode may not have been pretty, the scenery certainly was. Viewers took to social media to comment on the beautiful scenery of the resort, where cast members tried out a series of therapies, from “past life” readings to a blindfolded obstacle course along the resort grounds.

“Okay, who else looked up the resort that the 90 Day couples are using? Would love to go there in January. Nice.” one viewer posted on X (Twitter). “It looks beautiful!” responded another.

Reports obtained by Starcasm reveal that the location of the new spin-off is the Isla Bella Beach Resort, located in the Florida Keys. Back in January 2023, many guests took to TripAdvisor to complain about the level of traffic at the resort due to ongoing filming at the vacation spot.

“…The only downside was there was filming for 90 Day Fiancé during our stay which we were not made aware of by the resort prior to booking. There were crews everywhere and at first was fine but became a bit annoying. For example, we were going to play a game hosted by the resort by the bar at night but was cancelled because they were filming.” read one review.

Photos submitted to both the Reality TV gossip site and in TripAdvisor reviews show guests taking pictures of Last Resort stars “Big” Ed Brown and Angela Deem, who appear to be staying at Isla Bella. In the first episode, cast members like Ed and Angela were shown doing bonding exercise games at the resort. Coincidence? Unlikely.

According to the resort’s website, Isla Bella is “the crown jewel of the Florida Keys”. “Here you are in the best location for spectacular sailing, world-class fishing, snorkeling and diving, Sombrero Beach, and the famous Seven Mile Bridge.” the site reads. Booking directly in August 2023 starts at $389 a night per guest.

On their social media, Isla Bella has not confirmed or denied their role in The Last Resort. However, their promotional images, as well as a list of features and experiences at Isla Bella seem to prove it’s the location of the new reality show.

Isla Bella’s about page mentions sand dunes surrounding the resort, as well as beach yoga, oceanfront pools, and a giant chess board, which all seem to be showcased on The Last Resort. As the series progresses, it seems likely that more scenery and activities will be shown off, making for perhaps the best free advertising the resort has ever had.