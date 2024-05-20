What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?

We have finally (apparently) said goodbye to that weird cousin who somehow ended up being your best friend at family reunions.

Recommended Videos

Young Sheldon span off from the The Big Bang Theory, diving into the childhood of the insufferable yet lovable Sheldon Cooper. Set in East Texas, where the cows sometimes seemed smarter than the humans (just kidding… sort of), this show gave us a look into the formative years that turned a precocious, bow-tie-wearing kid into a theoretical physicist with the social skills of a teaspoon.

After its initial release in 2017, Young Sheldon quickly captured the hearts of viewers who appreciated its blend of humor and heartfelt moments. Its success led to subsequent seasons, with the second season premiering in 2018, followed by the third in 2019. The show continued to garner popularity and critical acclaim, leading to a fourth season that started on November 5, 2020, and a fifth season that began airing on October 7, 2021. Continuing its successful run, Young Sheldon was renewed for a seventh season, which concluded on May 16, 2024.

Where to watch Young Sheldon

The finale threw us for a loop when George Cooper, Sheldon’s dad, bit the big one with a heart attack. George’s death was mentioned throughout The Big Bang Theory, so it wasn’t exactly a spoiler alert. But still, the way they wrapped it up with Sheldon stepping into his future, it was a punch in the feels.

And with that wrap up, Young Sheldon no longer lights up our Thursdays at 8:00 PM on CBS (or 5:30 PM NZDT every Friday for the Kiwis). That’s right, no more new adventures, no more quirky family dinners, and definitely no more unsolicited science lectures.

If you’re craving for a rewatch or missed a couple of episodes, you can catch Seasons 1 through 6 on Netflix. For the latest one, Amazon Prime Video has got you covered (we all need closure).

The Cooper family saga continues this fall with the debut of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage . The series promises to follow Georgie Cooper, Sheldon’s older and often bewildering brother, played by Montana Jordan, and his wife, Mandy, portrayed by Emily Osment through their years of marriage and parenthood.

The real question is whether this spinoff can capture some of the charm that made Young Sheldon a hit. At least the new spin-off will give us something to do while we wait for something else to fill the void. Or at the very least, give us something to complain about on Twitter.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more