Is ‘Young Sheldon’ season 7 on Netflix?

Six years into its run, Young Sheldon has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, with Iain Armitage proving charming as a young Sheldon Cooper. However, his intellectual exploits are now on the terminus, as Young Sheldon‘s final season is now on air.

First sprouting as a sequel spin-off to the beloved sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon quickly rose to prominence as CBS‘ top comedy series. The program was praised by critics for its darker, deeper themes as well as for fusing humor with depth to create emotionally complex characters and environments. While there are no comparisons between the two shows, Young Sheldon caters to a modern audience more successfully.

The coming-of-age sitcom first hit the CBS screens on Nov. 2, 2017, and has been my go-to source of laughter and pop culture knowledge for the past six years. We might or might not have learned a thing or two about science and mathematics from the little guy too. However, the long-running journey is about to end soon as CBS announced that season 7 would be the last we see of Young Sheldon.

Young Sheldon season 7 release date

Young Sheldon season 7 went on air on CBS on Feb. 15, 2024, and will conclude with a one-hour series finale on May 16, 2024. If you’re in tears as you read this, don’t shed too much of them. For all of us practically living in the vast Big Bang Theory universe, it was announced that a spin-off series focused on Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister was in development as of Jan. 2024.

While there’s a hint of joy that the BBT universe will continue expanding, we still have to bid adieu to Young Sheldon. The final season is currently airing on its original network CBS every Thursday from 8:00 pm to 8:30 pm ET. But we know most of the fans prefer enjoying the sitcom on streaming at their convenience.

So, we binge-watchers keeping up with Sheldon’s philosophy on Netflix are left in anticipation for season 7 to debut on streaming. But will we see it on the Netflix screens anytime soon?

When does Young Sheldon season 7 come to Netflix?

Young Sheldon season 7 is currently only airing on CBS. However, thus far, all six previous seasons of Young Sheldon have made their way to the Netflix screens after their initial airing on CBS. The only setback is the time gap between the original run and the streaming debut of new seasons.

Season 6 of Young Sheldon finished airing on CBS in May 2023 but debuted on Netflix on Feb. 1, 2024. Thus, there was a nine-month gap between the release of the show’s season 6 finale on cable and its Netflix debut. The gap was even larger with season 5 as it ended up on Netflix roughly 18 months after it finished its original airing.

With the running record, Young Sheldon season 7 will most likely hit the Netflix screens somewhere around the last quarter of 2024 or in early 2025. So, fans will be able to enjoy the final adventure of Sheldon Cooper on the streaming juggernaut after a bittersweet wait. But if patience isn’t your best quality, you can catch Young Sheldon season 7 on other streaming platforms before its Netflix debut.

Where to watch Young Sheldon season 7?

Apart from its original television network CBS and the streaming giant Netflix, Young Sheldon season 7 will be made available to stream on Max and Paramount Plus screens too. Since the series is a Warner Bros. production, it usually receives a streaming release on the Warner Bros.-owned streaming platform Max way before coming to Netflix.

Young Sheldon season 6 debuted on Max in Sept. 2023, five months before its release on Netflix. So, fans can expect season 7 to arrive on Max in the third quarter of 2024 or the fall season. While there’s no definitive date for the streaming release of Young Sheldon season 7 on Max or Netflix, a Paramount Plus subscription changes the game.

If you have a Paramount Plus plan, consider yourself the lucky one as new episodes of Young Sheldon release on the platform just a day after they air on CBS. So, you’ll be able to finish the last season as early as May 17. Now, you choose your game!