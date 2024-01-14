‘Young Sheldon’ spinoff release window, cast, plot, and more

Time sails forward, and the television landscape hustles to find a way to fill the imminent vacuum set to be left behind by Young Sheldon, as the young genius inevitably becomes the already-covered Regular Sheldon, then the presumably unwatchable Old Sheldon.

Until then, it seems unlikely that the Sheldonverse will meet its end. After seven seasons, the Big Bang Theory spinoff is spinning off spinoffs of its own. It’s Baby Sheldons making Baby Sheldons out here, am I right?

Of particular interest: A new show focusing on the lives of freshly minted new parents Georgie and Mandy, two Young Sheldon regulars with one of the dicier shared backstories on network television. It’s early days for the Mandy and Georgie show, to the point where it hasn’t even been given an official title yet, but here’s what we know so far.

What’s the scoop on the Young Sheldon spinoff?

The Young Sheldon spinoff currently rumored to be in the works would follow the lives of Sheldon’s older brother, Young Georgie, and his recent fiancee and co-parent, Mandy. The two welcomed a daughter, Constance Cooper, during season six, following a torrid and debaucherous romance in which George lied about being 17 while Mandy lied about being almost 30. It’s the sort of story that you just don’t see on primetime television anymore, at least not without Chris Hanson asking someone to take a seat.

The series is still very much in the ether, so no official announcement has been made regarding a release window. It can be assumed that production would start around the time that Young Sheldon takes its final bow at the end of its seventh season. It also seems reasonable to assume that the show would star Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, who are said to be in negotiations to return to their Young Sheldon roles.

According to Variety, the as-yet-untitled adventures of Mandy and Georgie are set to shake things up considerably for anyone adjacent to Sheldons of all ages. Specifically, the scuttlebutt is that the new series will switch back to Big Bang Theory’s multicam setup, abandoning the single-camera production style of Young Sheldon. It shouldn’t be a surprise that showrunner Chuck Lorre decided to go in that direction – in an IndieWire interview from 2017, back when Sheldon was still so “Young,” Lorre described his still-fresh experience of moving into single-camera work as “unbelievably, torturously slow.” It’s not shocking to find out that he’s excited to head back to the thrill-a-minute world of performing in front of a live studio audience.