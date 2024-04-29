What happened to Lucy on ‘NCIS’?

Fans of NCIS: Hawai’i are used to solving the show’s many mysteries before the characters can put the pieces together themselves. But even the most astute were confused by Lucy’s absence in season 3.

Recommended Videos

NCIS: Hawai’i is one of the best spinoff series in the NCIS universe and follows a team of Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents based out of the Pearl Harbor Field Office. What makes these shows so fun are the cast of well-written agents, so when one goes missing without an explanation, viewers notice.

Lucy, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, disappeared in a recent episode while the rest of the team investigated a case together. Fans quickly took to social media and tried to puzzle out what happened to Lucy.

Where is NCIS’ Lucy?

Lucy was missing from several episodes this season but fans especially took notice when she wasn’t accounted for during the episode, “License to Thrill.” Even weirder still, none of the other characters acknowledged her absence.

This isn’t the first time Lucy’s missed some episodes; in season 2, she was gone for about eight episodes as she worked on an agent afloat assignment. In reality, Al-Bustami was back on the mainland filming for The Chosen, where she’s a part of the main cast. This time around, though, the show did not explain what Lucy was up to during her time away.

Some fans speculated that Lucy is off on a secret mission as part of NCIS’ Elite division. Sam (LL Cool J) was revealed to be on the island on a special Elite mission and during an interview with TV Insider, he theorized Lucy would be interested in Elite work. Granted, this was before NCIS: Hawai’i was canceled by CBS — so who knows what’s going on with this subplot now?

Hopefully, the show will reveal where Lucy’s been as the final season finishes airing. I want to believe that she’s gone for a reason and not that the writers just forgot about a fan-favorite character for several episodes.

The series finale of NCIS: Hawai’i will air on May 6 on CBS.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more