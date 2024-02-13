Is LL Cool J in ‘NCIS Hawai’i?’

Fans of NCIS: Hawai’i can’t wait for the show’s return after season 3 was announced.

Recommended Videos

The latest in a long line of NCIS shows, NCIS: Hawai’i stars Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent Jane Tennant, balancing leading NCIS Pearl Harbor with her duty to her family. The show follows Jane and her team as they investigate crimes, and like most shows with expanded universes, features the occasional guest star.

LL Cool J appeared as his NCIS: Los Angeles character Sam Hanna in the season 2 finale of NCIS: Hawai’i which aired only a day after NCIS: Los Angeles ended with its 14th season. It was a pleasant surprise for fans of the long-running NCIS spinoff to see Hanna again, even if it was only in a small cameo.

Filming for season 3 is now underway and fans of LL Cool J will be happy to hear his days as Sam Hanna aren’t over just yet.

Will LL Cool J be in NCIS: Hawai’i season 3?

Image via Michael Desmond/CBS

LL Cool J will be back in season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i. The show’s producers released a statement via Variety shortly after the finale aired, speaking highly of LL Cool J and expressing their excitement about having him on set in the upcoming season.

In a Feb. 12 interview with People, LL Cool J shared returning as Hanna “felt right” but admitted he wasn’t sure “how long Sam is going to be” in the season. Given his story ended in a more open-ended way than his NCIS: Los Angeles co-stars, we’re glad we’ll see more of him when NCIS: Hawai’i returns.