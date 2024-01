Get comfortable; this is going to be a long marathon. Here's how to watch every 'NCIS' crossover episode in order.

The entertainment options for crime fans are constantly expanding, as the genre continues to grow in popularity among audiences. Following in the footsteps of franchises like Law & Order and CSI, in came NCIS, which has had multiple spinoffs that all exist in the same universe and cross over with one another.

Naturally, fans of the franchise looking to revisit its many crossover events want to do so in order, but with so many episodes to sort through, this can be a difficult task. To aid you in that process, I’ve compiled a list of every single crossover episode in the NCIS-verse and organized them by release date.

NCIS-verse crossover episodes in order of release

Between 2003 and 2010

Image via CBS

April 22, 2003 — JAG, season 8, episode 20, “Ice Queen”

April 29, 2003 — JAG, season 8, episode 21, “Meltdown”

Sept 30, 2003 — NCIS, season 1, episode 2, “Hung Out to Dry”

April 6, 2004 — NCIS, season 1, episode 18, “UnSEALeD”

May 18, 2004 — NCIS, season 1, episode 22, “A Weak Link”

Nov 23, 2004 — NCIS, season 2, episode 7, “Call of Silence”

May 3, 2005 — NCIS, season 2, episode 21, “Hometown Hero”

April 28, 2009 — NCIS, season 6, episode 22, “Legend (Part I)”

May 5, 2009 — NCIS, season 6, episode 23, “Legend (Part II)”

Sept 22, 2009 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 1, episode 1, “Identity”

Oct 13, 2009 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 1, episode 4, “Search and Destroy”

Oct 20, 2009 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 1, episode 5, “Killshot”

Nov 10, 2009 — NCIS, season 7, episode 7, “Endgame”

Nov 10, 2009 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 1, episode 7, “Pushback”

Nov 17, 2009 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 1, episode 8, “Ambush”

Nov 24, 2009 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 1, episode 9, “Random on Purpose”

May 11, 2010 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 1, episode 22, “Hunted”

May 25, 2010 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 1, episode 24, “Callen, G.”

Between 2011 and 2014

Image via CBS

May 17, 2011 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 2, episode 24, “Familia”

Sept 25, 2011 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 3, episode 1, “Lange, H.”

Oct 24, 2011 — Hawaii Five-0, season 2, episode 6, “Ka Hakaka Maika’i”

April 30, 2012 — Hawaii Five-0, season 2, episode 21, “Pa Make Loa”

May 1, 2012 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 3, episode 21, “Touch of Death”

May 14, 2013 — NCIS, season 10, episode 24, “Damned If You Do”

March 25, 2014 — NCIS, season 11, episode 18, “Crescent City (Part I)”

April 1, 2014 — NCIS, season 11, episode 19, “Crescent City (Part II)”

Sept 23, 2014 — NCIS: New Orleans, season 1, episode 1, “Musician Heal Thyself”

Sept 30, 2014 — NCIS: New Orleans, season 1, episode 2, “Carrier”

Oct 7, 2014 — NCIS: New Orleans, season 1, episode 3, “Breaking Brig”

Oct 13, 2014 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 6, episode 3, “Praesidium”

Oct 21, 2014 — NCIS: New Orleans, season 1, episode 5, “It Happened Last Night”

Oct 27, 2014 — Scorpion, season 1, episode 6, “True Colors”

Between 2015 and 2018

Image via CBS

Jan 13, 2015 — NCIS: New Orleans, season 1, episode 12, “The Abyss”

Feb 3, 2015 — NCIS: New Orleans, season 1, episode 13, “The Walking Dead”

April 14, 2015 — NCIS: New Orleans, season 1, episode 20, “Rock-A-Bye-Baby”

Oct 6, 2015 — NCIS: New Orleans, season 2, episode 3, “Touched by the Sun”

Oct 19, 2015 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 7, episode 5, “Blame It on Rio”

Jan 5, 2016 — NCIS, season 13, episode 12, “Sister City (Part I)”

Jan 5, 2016 — NCIS: New Orleans, season 2, episode 12, “Sister City (Part II)”

Sept 20, 2016 — NCIS, season 14, episode 1, “Rogue”

Feb 14, 2017 — NCIS, season 14, episode 15, “Pandora’s Box (Part I)”

Feb 14, 2017 — NCIS: New Orleans, season 3, episode 14, “Pandora’s Box (Part II)”

Feb 19, 2017 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 8, episode 15, “Payback”

April 23, 2017 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 8, episode 21, “Battle Scars”

April 30, 2017 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 8, episode 22, “Golden Days”

Nov 19, 2017 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 9, episode 8, “This Is What We Do”

Jan 9, 2018 — NCIS, season 15, episode 12, “Dark Secrets”

Jan 14, 2018 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 9, episode 13, “Các Tù Nhân”

March 11, 2018 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 9, episode 14, “Goodbye, Vietnam”

Sept 25, 2018 — NCIS: New Orleans, season 5, episode 1, “See You Soon”

Between 2019 and 2023

Image via CBS

May 12, 2019 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 10, episode 23, “The Guardian”

May 19, 2019 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 10, episode 24, “False Flag”

Sept 29, 2019 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 11, episode 1, “Let Fate Decide”

April 26, 2020 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 11, episode 22, “Code of Conduct”

March 28, 2022 — NCIS, season 19, episode 17, “Starting Over”

March 28, 2022 — NCIS: Hawai’i, season 1, episode 18, “T’N’T”

May 2, 2022 — NCIS, season 19, episode 19, “The Brat Pack”

Sept 19, 2022 — NCIS, season 20, episode 1, “A Family Matter”

Sept 19, 2022 — NCIS: Hawai’i, season 2, episode 1, “Prisoners’ Dilemma”

Jan 9, 2023 — NCIS, season 20, episode 10, “Too Many Cooks”

Jan 9, 2023 — NCIS: Los Angeles, season 14, episode 10, “A Long Time Coming”

Jan 9, 2023 — NCIS: Hawai’i, season 2, episode 10, “Deep Fake”

You can stream all of the TV shows mentioned in this article on several platforms, such as Paramount Plus, Netflix, FuboTV, and DIRECTV.