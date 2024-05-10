Deadpool and Wolverine overlaid on a green-hued panel from Avengers vs. X-Men
Photos via Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics/Remix by Christian Bone
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman does a bad job denying his MCU future as 'The Fantastic Four' star confirms what we all expected

Is Logan back for the long haul? Sure seems that way...
Christian Bone
Published: May 10, 2024 01:17 pm

Bob Iger might’ve ruffled some feathers with his recent proclamation that Marvel Studios will be cutting down its output from now on, but on the whole, the future of the MCU is looking so bright we’ve gotta borrow Blade’s shades.

For starters, The Fantastic Four is really starting to take shape, with one of the most highly anticipated villains in the entirety of the Multiverse Saga having finally been cast. Plus, this summer delivers Deadpool & Wolverine, which could just be the beginning of Hugh Jackman’s MCU career. But first:

So speaks Galactus! Ralph Ineson confirms The Fantastic Four casting

Ralph Ineson attends "The Tragedy Of Macbeth" European Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 17, 2021 in London, England/Galactus from Marvel Comics
Photos via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI/Marvel Comics

Trades reported that British actor Ralph Ineson had been cast as Galactus (commiserations to those placing bets on Antonio Banderas) on May 9, but we didn’t have to wait long before the news was confirned by the purple planet-popping glutton himself. Ineson took to X on May 10 to declare: “World devouring cosmic villain is it? I’ll see what I can do.” Thanks for your promptness, Ralph — it took three months before we finally got Pedro Pascal’s Mr. Fantastic casting officially sanctioned!

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds won’t spoil their Marvel futures, so they’ve definitely got one

Screengrab of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.
Image via Marvel Studios

Sometimes the important thing is not what people do say but what they don’t say, and this incident of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman keeping mum when asked about what’s next for them after Deadpool 3 is definitely the latter. While chatting with Empire Magazine, the pair were eager to deflect the conversation about their MCU futures. “I’m very nervous talking to you,” an agitated Reynolds joked, while Jackman admitted, “I’ve never been so scared of what’s coming out of my mouth.”

OK, but the fact that they aren’t saying anything means that there is something to say in the first place, right? Looks like we can expect Hugh back in Avengers: Secret Wars after all!

Another day, another “Chris Evans is coming back to the MCU!” rumor

captain america steve rogers avengers chris evans
Photo via Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Motion Pictures

Someone’s MCU future we’re much less certain about, though, is that of Chris Evans. It seems like every week there’s a new rumor pointing to our original Captain America making some kind of Marvel return, even as his Human Torch variant. The latest claim is that he’s coming back to Marvel to star in an Endgame sequel TV series that would explore how Steve Rogers returned all the Infinity Stones. This does come from the same source who alleged Dwayne Johnson is playing Apocalypse in the X-Men. So the bad news is if we choose to belief the Evans story, we have to stomach The Rock pulling a Black Adam on the X-Men too. Is that a fair trade-off to get Evans back? Discuss.

