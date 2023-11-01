Where is ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ filmed?

We all know that Hawai’i is one of the world’s filming locations to die for. Countless films — from Jurassic Park and Waterworld to The Descendants and Pearl Harbor — have been shot there, and the list of TV series filmed in the Aloha State is similarly impressive. Productions including Baywatch, The White Lotus, and (of course) Hawaii 5-0 were shot at various locations in the archipelago.

But TV and film being what they are, sometimes series are filmed in places other than where they are set – or even dispense with locations for all but the most expansive shots, and use studio locations instead. So what about NCIS: Hawai’i? Is it actually filmed in the state, and if so, where? Here’s the lowdown.

Authentic Hawaiian sun, sand, and sea

Most of the filming for NCIS: Hawai’i takes place on the island of Oahu, and in the environs of the city of Honolulu, the largest conurbation in the islands. Waikiki Beach is a frequent filming location, as are sections of the famous North Shore. Helena’s bar, in which much of the action takes place, is not, however, a real place, although a historic restaurant of the same name can be found in Honolulu.

In addition, fans may be surprised to know that the scenes set in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam are, in fact, filmed at the actual facility. Unlike the other filming locations, as the base is an active military installation, it is not currently open to the public, and so cannot be visited.