Here’s how to watch all of the ‘Jurassic Park’ movies in order

The Jurassic Park franchise continues to grow, with a fresh release set to hit theaters on June 9, 2022.

The sixth film in the franchise and the third in the modern trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion will cap off the most recent trio of films. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the film will see the return of several fan favorites from the first trilogy, most of whom haven’t appeared in a Jurassic Park release in more than two decades.

The impending release of the third film is prompting fans to rewatch each Jurassic Park film that came before it. As the second trilogy officially comes to a close, here’s how you can enjoy the entire franchise in order.

How to watch the Jurassic Park movies in order

There are a few spin-off properties connected to the existing Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films, but they won’t be included on this list. If you’re looking for more dino-themed content, however, consider checking out Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, an ongoing series that first launched in 2020. The animated series is a great addition to the franchise and boasts a stellar voice cast that includes Stephanie Beatriz of Encanto and Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame.

Jurassic Park (1993)

The film that started it all was released in the early ’90s and, nearly three decades later, still stands up spectacularly. The first Jurassic Park film stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum alongside several very talented young actors. Even SLJ makes an appearance in the film.

This movie created a generation — or two — of dinosaur-obsessed children, and continues to contribute to pop culture nearly three decades after its original release. It’s inspired dozens of memes, a number of reaction shots, and nearly endless merchandise.

If you’re hoping to enjoy the timeless film before Dominion comes out, you can stream it with a subscription to either Hulu or HBO Max. Fans who would prefer to own it can purchase a copy from Amazon or other online retailers for around $15.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The follow-up to 1993’s Jurassic Park came a full five years after the first film’s release, but the distance between releases didn’t dampen hype at all. While reception to the second Jurassic Park film has long been mixed, The Lost World remains an enduring favorite among fans of the franchise.

Goldblum and Richard Attenborough returned to their roles for the sequel, but this film notably lacks both Neill and Dern. Their absence is a major factor behind the film’s less-then-enthusiastic reviews, as is its reliance on CGI and loose storytelling.

Like the first film, The Lost World can be streamed for free with a subscription to either Hulu or HBO Max. It’s purchasable for a comparable price on Amazon Prime.

Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

Just over 20 years ago, the final Jurassic Park film hit theaters. The final film in the original trilogy featured the return of Neill and Dern, but lacks the eternal star power of Goldblum. The third film, like the second, will never reach the heights of the first, but its faced-paced action and grittier story lend well to the dino-saturated setting.

Viewers can stream Jurassic Park 3 on the same services as the first two — Hulu and HBO Max — or purchase it from Amazon for $15.

Latest 'Jurassic World: Dominion' promo photos 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

Jurassic World (2015)

Released in the midst of major Chris Pratt hype, Jurassic World was a surprisingly successful successor to the Jurassic Park franchise. Rebooting the franchise without nixing the previous storylines, the film makes use of the enhanced graphics available in 21st century filmmaking. While none of the original cast made a return for the revamp of the franchise, Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard made the film their own.

In a reversal from the relatively abysmal scores of Jurassic Park 2 and 3, Jurassic World actually has a solid rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has a full 71% Tomatometer score and an audience score of 78%. The Jurassic World movies are a bit harder to track down than their predecessors, but can be streamed on YouTube or purchased on Amazon or Vudu starting at $15.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Reviews plummeted for the second Jurassic World release despite the added star power of a returning Goldblum. The second film didn’t have the exciting newness of its direct predecessor and leaned on too many recognizable Jurassic Park tropes to feel like a truly new movie or a worthy addition to the beloved franchise.

Despite this, plenty of viewers enjoy the film for its fast-paced action and deadly dinosaurs, as well as for the continued popularity of the Howard/Pratt pairing. The film, like Jurassic World, is somewhat difficult to stream online, with only YouTube offering up the film — for a price. Viewers can also purchase the film from Amazon or a range of video streaming sites.

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

The third and final Jurassic World film has yet to see proper reviews, but is highly anticipated by fans of the franchise. The film will see the entirety of the original main cast return, adding Dern and Neill to Goldblum, Pratt, and Howard. The return of these fan favorites should give the film a boost regardless of content, particularly if the film’s plot is handled well.

Dominion will chomp its way into theaters June 9.