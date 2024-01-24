‘Young Sheldon’ season 7 release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

This is it people, the final season of Young Sheldon is fast approaching so you’d best start catching up! CBS released a teaser trailer and a new poster to hype up fans of the show for its seventh outing, so what do we know about the new season?

The popular spin-off came from the even more popular sitcom Big Bang Theory; whilst it wasn’t initially given much attention from audiences, it has since managed to endear itself to plenty of fans. But alas, all good things must come to an end, Young Sheldon certainly had a good run, going for seven years, although that pales in comparison to its mother series which ran for 12 whole seasons.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of what’s to come; it looks to be an emotional final season although Sheldon’s dry wit will certainly still deliver the laughs.

The final season will begin airing Feb 15th, with episodes set to air weekly every Thursday at 8 pm ET on CBS channel, as well as being available for streaming on Paramount Plus. There are 14 episodes in total with the finale set to air on May 16th.

Who’s in the cast?

The cast from the previous six seasons will be reprising their roles with Iain Armitage as the titular character. Lance Barber, Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan, and Raegan Revord are all returning as the full Cooper family along with Annie Potts as Meemaw.

What is season seven about?

At the end of season six Sheldon and his mother, Mary, were jetting off to Germany at the same time as a tornado arrived in Medford. It was a pretty emotional episode, especially when it was revealed that the storm had destroyed Meemaw’s house.

Season seven will likely deal with the fallout from the tornado as well as Sheldon’s conflicted feelings about coming home due to the disaster. The storyline is loosely based on a story Sheldon told Penny in The Big Bang Theory season 1 in which he flew out to Heidelberg but his mother had to return home to help his father after their house was damaged by a tornado.

Is this really the end?

Unfortunately, it really is the end for Young Sheldon, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end for Big Bang Theory spin-offs as a whole. The show’s original creator, Chuck Lorre, confirmed last April that he was working on another spin-off, although there has been no news since. Perhaps it could be another prequel show that focuses on another member of the original cast, although it’s looking more like we’ll get a Mandy and Georgie show which would be just as good.