Where to stream ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’

90 Day Fiancé spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is a hidden gem in the long-running reality TV franchise, offering a fresh take on the unique challenges and virtues of the international relationship dynamic. Unlike the American version of the show, the newer series follows relationships in idyllic vacation spots, and how a love affair abroad can become a dream — or even a nightmare — for these star-crossed lovers.

Now airing its fourth season, the Caribbean-focused version of the often-dramatic search for love in far-away places has proven itself as a worthy successor of the original series. If you want to watch the latest episodes or watch the series for the first time, here’s what you need to know.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise concept

While the flagship seriesfocuses on couples where the international half emigrates to the United States, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise has the primary location of the Caribbean, including countries such as Jamaica, Barbados, and Panama. The reality series follows Americans on their journey to the Caribbean to make things work with their partner residing there.

Love in Paradise is similar to fellow spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, where Americans relocate to their partner’s nation of origin. Although the titles are rather similar, it is not like 90 Day: The Last Resort, where multiple couples traveled to a shared couples’ retreat in the Florida Keys. While the former uses cast members who are alumni from previous 90 Day shows, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise has an all-new cast of couples.

Without the American location, Love in Paradise lacks 90 Day Fiancé’s central concept of the k-1 visa, often referred to as the fiancé visa, where residents of other countries have three months (or 90 days) to marry their partner or face deportation. Rather, it has a similar vibe to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where international couples spend time together (with some meeting for the first time) before deciding whether or not to get engaged and make a lifelong commitment to one another.

Without the time pressure of the K-1 visa or a race to get engaged, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise takes a more leisurely pace compared to its predecessors. While couples on the show have been known to get engaged or plan to emigrate to a new country (either to the fiancé’s resident country or back to the United States), the series focuses much more on the courting and dating phases of romantic relationships.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is a mix of concepts from fellow 90 Day spin-offs that came before it, making for a pretty unique take for the franchise that dedicates more time to the honeymoon phase of a relationship and the unique challenges of navigating a new relationship between two countries and cultures, rather than a race against the clock to meet certain immigration deadlines.

Where to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise

The current, fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise airs on the TLC network every Monday, at 8 p.m. ET (Eastern Time) or 5 p.m. PT (Pacific Time). If you do not have cable, other services, such as Philo, Fubo, or DirecTV, offer the ability to watch the show live as it airs. Re-runs of older episodes are subject to scheduling.

Like all other TLC reality shows, Love in Paradise and other 90 Day Fiancé ventures are available on Discovery Plus. Love in Paradise can also be watched on Max (formerly HBO Max), as both streaming services are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. Max does not have all Discovery Plus properties, but carries the vast majority of 90 Day Fiancé shows.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise can be purchased by individual episode or by season on most major streaming platforms that allow in-app purchases, such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Youtube, Microsoft Store, and more.

If you’re interested in taking on the challenge of watching every spin-off in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, or if you would like to see if your preferred streaming service carries every version of the reality TV juggernaut, check out our handy guide to the 90 Day Fiancé universe, which breaks down every series and spin-off into chronological order.

