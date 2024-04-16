’90 Day Fiancé’: Where are Nicole and Azan in 2024?

Earlier this week, former 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger alarmed fans by posting a black and white image on her Instagram story, of her with then-fiancé on the reality series, Azan Tefou, captioned with the hashtag #RIP.

Many of Nicole’s followers assumed that 90 Day Fiancé alum had died, but this was, fortunately, not the case. In fact, the incident wasn’t even the first time that Nicole had claimed on social media that Azan had passed away. Nafziger has made other claims proven to be false, such as pregnancy, break-ups, or even her own death, to generate clicks for the links in her Instagram bio.

With all this fake news being shared – even by the subjects of said fake news – those who remember Nicole and Azan’s time on season four of 90 Day Fiancé, as well as spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will be confused and curious as to where the pair stands now.

Nicole and Azan’s story, as told on 90 Day Fiancé

Nicole, a single mother from Florida, and Azan, a Moroccan native, met through an international dating site. The two agreed to meet, and the red flags were quickly waving on both sides. Azan admitted on camera that he thought Nicole was a little bit “big” for his liking, claiming he was “only 55%” attracted to her, and encouraged her to go to the gym to get that number up. He also refused to engage in PDAs with Nicole in public, claiming the conservative culture of Morocco prevented them from doing so, although some uncharmed viewers thought otherwise, and it certainly didn’t convince Nicole’s family that Azan was fully committed.

Nicole didn’t fare much better, either. It was later revealed that Nicole had cheated in the early stages of their relationship online – although Azan was also alleged to have been courting many international women when he was seeing Nicole. The Florida resident had also lied to her family about running a beauty store in Morocco to raise funds for their wedding but admitted on camera the $6,000 allegedly acquired to set up the business never came to any fruition. Soap Dirt alleged that the money went to pay for Azan’s divorce from a previous relationship and that he had three children, but the pair did not confirm or deny this rumor immediately at the time.

The two did get engaged after Nicole visited Azan’s native country, but his visa application to the U.S. was denied, and it was revealed that Azan had previously visited a then-girlfriend who resided in the country, further adding to the Nafziger family’s suspicions that Azan was dating Nicole to acquire a green card. By the end of their time on Happily Ever After? The pair remained unwed, having postponed their nuptials several times due to seemingly constant relationship troubles between the two.

Where are Nicole and Azan now?

Despite being quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic for much of 2020, it seems that Nicole and Azan couldn’t work things out, and officially announced their split in July 2021, although they claimed they ended “on good terms”. Although Nicole’s social media presence is notoriously misleading, it does seem to be the case that she enrolled in college after ending things with Azan, and posted a picture of herself ready to work in a Starbucks barista uniform. For now, she appears to be a single parent.

Nicole generated controversy in late 2021, when the reality star posted an Instagram story of a picture of her and Azan, captioned “#RIP Heartbroken to confirm he DIED #LinkInBio“, which led to a story of Jason Hitch, a fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum, who had recently died of COVID-19. Nafziger apologized to Cassia Tavares, another 90 Day star and former wife of Hitch, who called her out for the tasteless clickbait.

As for Azan, his status in 2024 is less certain. Although the former reality star does have a social media presence, his content mainly persists of gratuitous selfies and gym videos, with little to no photos alluding to a major change of career or relationship status since his split with Nicole. As for the allegations of a secret family, Azan has kept mum on the subject, but Nicole has insisted the rumors are false, as she would never be a homewrecker. Although Azan is pretty off the grid, there’s no reason to believe that he is dead, as no sources close to him – not even Nicole – have directly stated he has died, even if she loves to caption pictures of him with #RIP.

