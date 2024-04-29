Where can I watch ‘The Boys?’

The Boys is releasing its fourth season soon, and if you want to catch up on the R-rated chaos before episodes begin dropping on June 13, you’ll need to start binging soon. But, where is the deranged superhero series available to stream?

Developed by Erik Kripke and based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic books, The Boys season 1 came out on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, with season 2 following in 2020 and season 3 hitting the platform in 2022. Amazon MGM Studios is one of the show’s production companies as well.

In fact, The Boys was made exclusively for Prime Video. So, if you’re looking for it, that’s where you’ll find it — don’t expect to see it anywhere else. For those without a subscription, an Amazon Prime membership is needed to watch it.

Two spin-offs have come out based on The Boys: Gen V and Diabolical, both of which are playing on Prime Video as well. If you’re looking for free content from the universe, Vought International is an official YouTube channel for The Boys that periodically shares world-building videos. Some of the content includes breaking news from Vought News Network and reporting from Seven on 7’s Cameron Coleman.

The Boys seasons 1, 2, and 3 all have eight episodes, so there are 32 episodes available to stream on Prime Video. As mentioned, season 4 is set to premiere in June. Three episodes will become available on June 13, and then a new one will drop every Thursday until its finale on July 18.

