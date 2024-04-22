When does season 4 of ‘The Boys’ come out?

Amazon Prime Video has given us three chaotic and jaw-dropping seasons of The Boys. And Eric Kripke’s creation hasn’t wrapped yet as season 4 is dropping on the streaming platform sooner than you may think.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his ragtag crew of anti-Vought try-hards will return on Thursday, June 13. According to Amazon, the first three episodes of season 4 will be available right away, and then one episode will premiere weekly until the season finale on Thursday, July 18. All in all, season 4 will feature eight episodes, just like every season prior.

If someone’s never seen The Boys, now might be the best time to binge it. It’s available on Prime Video, and they’ve got about 24 hours worth of slightly disturbing and uniquely epic storylines to catch up on before mid-June.

For those who have seen The Boys season 3, here’s what we know about season 4. The platform released its trailer late last year — things picked up right where they were left off. If you missed it, check it out below via the embedded YouTube video:

Homelander (Antony Starr) is more vulnerable yet powerful than ever, and he’s leaning into politically charged division to strengthen his grip as Vought’s leader and bolster his conquest for global glory. And now, he’s got his superhero son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), by his side.

Time’s ticking for a fatally ill Butcher, and with Starlight (Erin Moriarty) denouncing her role as one of The Seven, The Boys are not only eyeing the destruction of Homelander, but also the head-popping Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who is running for Vice President of the United States.

Most of The Boys‘ main characters were featured in the trailer: Butcher, Homelander, Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Starlight/Annie January, Victoria, Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Ryan, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie).

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), who was on the receiving end of a seemingly life-ending strike by Homelander, also popped up in the trailer. It’s unclear if we’ll see three other notable characters in season 4: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and Grace Mallory (Laila Robins). Several new faces are joining the insanity as well, including The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Orange Is the New Black’s Susan Heyward, and Blair Witch’s Valorie Curry.

Little is known about the three actors’ roles, except the latter two are superheroes called Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively.

No matter how it plays out, season 4 won’t be the end of The Boys, according to Kripke, who confirmed in an X post that it wasn’t the series finale. “There will be more!” The Boys’ creator wrote.

