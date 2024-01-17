What happened to Erin Moriarty? Erin Moriarty’s plastic surgery explained

We’re all eagerly awaiting the fourth season of Amazon Prime’s hit superhero satire, The Boys, which is supposed to be landing sometime in 2024. There looks to be plenty of great additions and changes to the show, but one of the most talked about differences has got to be Starlight actress Erin Moriarty’s appearance.

We still don’t have a specific release date for the show so in the meantime fans have been picking apart the teaser trailer that was released back in December. If you look online you’ll already find tons of frame-by-frame analysis and breakdowns as every possible piece of info is drawn from the two-minute video.

For example, the teaser shows us Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who’s new to the cast of The Boys, we also have Sister Sage, portrayed by Susan Heyward. However, a lot of attention has gone to Erin Moriarty, as fans suspect the actress may have had some plastic surgery due to her change in appearance over the seasons.

Why are fans saying Erin Moriarty had plastic surgery?

Image via Prime Video

Fans first began noticing changes in her appearance when season 3 of the show released. Moriarty already looked noticeably different compared to the previous two seasons and a picture posted by the actress seemed to confirm to many that she had indeed had some form of plastic surgery.

More recently her appearance has been scrutinized again. Before and after photos shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) show the contrast between Moriarty’s appearance from a few years ago and now and there’s certainly a difference between the two.

Women need to stop plastic surgery until we figure out what's wrong. Why would you ruin your face like this?



This is Erin Moriarty from The Boys…she was already very pretty. pic.twitter.com/75MH5gSdSP — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) January 14, 2024

Her cheekbones appear to be much sharper and fans also suspect that she has had work done to her nose and brow, although good contouring and other make-up tricks can give that sharper look, so we can’t rule out that possibility. It’s also notable that more recent pictures on her Instagram show her looking much like she has in previous seasons of The Boys.

Regardless, many online seem very upset with the actress’s apparent change in appearance although, at the end of the day, it’s her choice and Moriarty has hit out at trolls who have commented on her appearance before.

Of course, another thing that’s also important to remember is that people’s appearances change as they age. When she first appeared in The Boys she was in her early 20s, she’s grown and matured a lot since then so we can’t say with 100% certainty whether or not this is a case of plastic surgery or whether this is just a case of someone changing naturally over time.

Has Erin Moriarty ever spoken about plastic surgery?

Image via Prime Video

Erin herself has never spoken on the topic of plastic surgery so we can’t say for sure whether or not she has undergone any procedures. It’s not an uncommon thing to happen amongst Hollywood stars though and it’s hard to deny the drastic changes in her appearance in recent years.