‘Industry’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

Television is digging its fingers into every avenue possible to create stories suited for any audience. Industry is crafted for the finance-curious in our midst, as it takes on the trope of “finance bro” and digs deep into the world of investment banking.

It doesn’t sound like an overly interesting premise on the surface, but two popular seasons and a third on the way are more than enough to prove Industry’s longevity. That and a gripping story that, while seemingly innocuous on the surface, is rife with character drama, cutthroat industry politics, and brilliantly digestible jargon that roots the show in its high-tension setting.

The first two seasons of the series released mid-pandemic, and within two months of its second season it was once again renewed for more. Season 3 has been in the works since October of 2022, so just when can we expect the fresh season to release?

Industry season 3 release window

The third season of Industry has been in the works for a good year and a half now, so the increasing audience impatience surrounding the series is reasonable. Audiences are getting tired of the wait, but its not quite over yet.

Fans are expecting season 3 of Industry to release at some point in 2024, and — with production officially wrapped as of late 2023 — that timeline seems accurate. The series will likely release between the Fall and Winter of 2024, but details about a concrete release window are still up in the air.

Returning cast for season 3 of Industry

Image via HBO

The vast majority of the season 3 Industry cast is made up of returning faces, but at least two newcomers are prepped to join them. The bulk of the main cast is comprised of Myha’la Herrold, who viewers may recognize from 2022’s Bodies Bodies Bodies, alongside Caoilfhionn Dunne, David Jonsson, Conor MacNeill, Harry Lawtey, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Sarah Parish, Mark Dexter, and so many more.

Perhaps the most exciting names attached to season 3 are the newcomers. Those include Sarah Goldberg, who viewers will recognize from Barry, and a Game of Thrones alumnus that’s been flying under the radar for a few years. Kit Harrington — who many know as Jon Snow — is set to appear in the series as incoming CEO and tech startup founder Henry Muck.

Season 3 episode count

Image via HBO

The first two seasons of Industry boast the exact same episode count, which makes chances of yet another repeat nice and high. Seasons 1 and 2 both sport eight episodes apiece, so it’s unlikely we’ll go wrong in assuming that season 3, like its predecessors, will be eight episodes long.

