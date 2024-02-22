When and where to watch upcoming documentary ‘Where is Wendy Williams?’

After months of grappling with a harsh diagnosis in private, Wendy Williams recently opened up to fans about the hard news she received in 2023. The beloved talk show host was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, according to a late February statement from her team. Its the same cluster of ailments that led to Bruce Willis stepping back from acting in 2022.

News of her diagnosis led to an instant uprising online, as fans swarmed to wish Williams well and share their treasured memories of the longtime Wendy Williams Show host. A two-episode limited series detailing William’s recent years, her 2023 diagnosis, and the health struggles that led up to it was announced in the wake of the news, and Williams fans are already prepped to make it the most-watched documentary of the year.

Where to watch Where is Wendy Williams?

Where is Wendy Williams? will give the talk show host’s fans a behind-the-scenes look at the 59-year-old’s life leading up to and after her diagnosis. The incoming documentary is set to expand on her health struggles, career, and home life and expose the “raw, honest and unfiltered reality” behind the woman we see on screen. Williams herself executive produced the series, and reportedly intended to seize “ownership” of her own story, rather than let someone else tell it for her.

Both episodes of the limited docuseries are slated to release over on Lifetime, where fans can enjoy them in just a few days.

When does Where is Wendy Williams air?

The Wendy Williams limited series is already almost upon us. The first episode is set to premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8/7 central. The second episode is slated to follow just one day later, on Sunday, Feb. 25, and both episodes will come available on streaming one day after their Lifetime debut.