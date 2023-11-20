Where is Wendy Williams today?

What with time being linear, the way that people keep moving around, and the fact that a stuck-up judge made us take our secret GPS tag out of Wendy Williams’ femur, it is impossible to state, with any sense of certainty, where exactly the talk show host is on the day that you’re reading this.

What we can tell you is where she was the last time we heard from her. As of Nov. 2023, Williams was last reported to have entered treatment at a “wellness facility”, as relayed to Entertainment Tonight by her manager Will Selby back in June.

While he declined to go into detail on the former talk show host’s exact whereabouts or the specifics of her wellness journey, Selby expressed frustration that people are more concerned with where Williams is, not how she is.

Image via Fox

Meanwhile, Williams’ son Kevin was interviewed by The U.S. Sun in June 2023, voicing his concerns that his mother was being taken advantage of during alleged difficulties with substance misuse. He further worried that his mother was “close to death.”

It is clear that Williams has been struggling for some time. In 2022, her series, The Wendy Williams Show, was shut down, with the Associated Press attributing its abrupt conclusion to Williams’ health issues, which had kept her from appearing on the program for nearly a year. Around that same time, Williams was at the center of a court case when her bank froze her assets, claiming that she may be in need of a guardianship for her own well-being.