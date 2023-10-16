The Lifetime Network is known for its inspiring made-for-TV movie dramas. The network has been retelling these stories since the 1980s and has hundreds of movies in its catalogs. We scanned the archives to find the best of the bunch and compiled the 10 best Lifetime movies based on true stories.

The Gabby Petito Story

When beautiful young Gabby Petito — who was enjoying van life with her fiance, Brian Laundrie — simply disappeared, friends and family frantically searched for answers. And as she had been documenting her journey on social media, it seemed the entire nation became invested in her story and her whereabouts. Then, when it was revealed that her fiance was behind her disappearance, things took a very dark turn.

The Gabby Petito Story captured all the intense storylines around the case. The movie featured Skyler Samuels as Gabby Petito, and Brian Laundrie was played by Evan Hall. This portrayal of the true-life tragedy of Gabby Petito is a must-watch for any true crime aficionado and is sure to leave you on the edge of your seat.

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie

The downfall of the Murdaugh family is too shocking to be believed. The Murdaughs first made headlines with a boating accident in 2019. The youngest Murdaugh son Paul was found to be responsible for the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, resulting in a scandal that rocked the family’s good name.

When all was said and done the patriarch of the family, Alex Murdaugh, would stand convicted for the murder of his wife and son. He would also face legal charges for massive fraud of his clients through his law firm. The premiere of Lifetime’s Murdaugh Murders: The Movie has been much anticipated by the public. With Bill Pullman playing Alex Murdaugh, we know we are in for a riveting reenactment. The movie is said to go behind the scenes of the real case with a never-before-seen perspective and details.

Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story

In a true testament to the human spirit, Homeless to Harvard tells the story of Liz Murray, whose parents were drug addicts with mental health issues that often left her and her sister in deplorable states of neglect, ultimately resulting in homelessness. Somehow through it all Murray was able to not only get into college, but make it into one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

The Lifetime portrayal features Thora Birch as Liz Murray with Kelly Lynch as her mother, Jean Murray, and has the real Liz Murray make a cameo appearance as a social worker. Murray became an author and speaker and has even been featured on Oprah.

The Story of Natalee Holloway

The Natalee Holloway case became a cautionary tale for high school and college students the world over. Natalee was an Alabama high school graduate bound for college and a future career in medicine. She had her whole life to look forward to, when suddenly during her graduation trip to Aruba, she simply disappeared. The last person to see her alive was a young Dutch national, Joren Van DerSloot. He would become known as one of the most notorious criminals worldwide.

The Lifetime movie The Story of Natalee Holloway tells the story of America’s missing daughter, played by Amy Gumeneck, and her mother Beth Holloway, played by Tracy Pollen. The movie captures the emotional roller coaster of court systems and media that Beth and her family experienced to try to find their daughter, and distills the essence of the Natalee Holloway case and how her legacy lives on through her mother’s determination.

Amanda Knox: Murder On Trial in Italy

Lots of students take advantage of their time in college to study abroad and see the world. Amanda Knox was one such student, although most students don’t find themselves at the center of a worldwide investigation and scandal at the end of their study abroad experience. Knox would find herself on trial for the murder of her friend and roommate in Italy, Merideth Kercher, in this Lifetime Original.

With Hayden Panettiere as Amanda Knox and Marcia Gay Harden as her mother, Edda Mellas, the Hollywood heavy hitters certainly drew extra attention to the made-for-TV movie, but the case itself was already quite infamous. Knox was accused of murdering her roommate in a sex game gone wrong and was convicted of the crime twice (she has since been acquitted). Amanda Knox: Murder On Trial in Italy follows her ordeal that began with Italian olive field daydreams and ended in Italian jail cell nightmares.

Drew Peterson: Untouchable

In the true-life tale of what happens when good cops go bad, the Drew Peterson story shocked the nation with this law enforcer’s criminal disregard for human life and the law. Peterson was an Illinois cop who became the prime suspect in the disappearance of his third wife and the eventual murder of his fourth wife. The story follows how the cop was “protected by his own” and allowed to get away with murder. He eventually was caught however and his heinous crimes were brought to light. But despite his arrest and trial, Peterson believed and proclaimed himself to be “untouchable.”

The reenactment drew big Hollywood names, with Rob Lowe playing Peterson and Kaley Cuoco playing his fourth wife Stacy Peterson. Lowe perfectly depicts the real Peterson’s eerily calm, callous, and almost mocking demeanor. Cuoco also captures the essence of his former wife Stacy, whose disappearance still leaves a hole in the community and in the hearts of those who loved her.

Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story

In one of the most unbelievable true crime stories ripped from the headlines, Bad Romance follows prison guard Vicky White’s forbidden romance with inmate Casey White. The events would culminate in the corrections official’s complicity in the inmate’s escape. In a story of forbidden romance, manipulation, crime, and love on the run, The Vicky White Story is one you will not want to miss.

The movie stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Vicky with Rossif Sutherland (half-brother of Kiefer Sutherland) as Casey White. It tells the story of not only how the romance began but all the details and planning behind one of the most notorious escapes in history.

Abducted: The Carline White Story

The Carline White story made headlines as one of the few missing children cases that was actually solved. In the unbelievable true story, White solved her own kidnapping case after realizing she was the infant taken from a Harlem hospital in 1987. She was reunited with her parents, 23 years after her kidnapping.

Abducted: The Carline White Story stars Keke Palmer as Carline White with Sherri Shepard as Joy White and Aunjuanue Ellis as Ann Pettway. In a true story of human resilience and the bonds of love, White’s arduous journey to self discovery had us captivated from beginning to end.

Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret

Love hurts, and sometimes kills. In the shocking true story of Jodi Arias, convicted murderer of Travis Alexander, a case of unrequited love has disastrous consequences. Arias and Alexander were tied in a strange web of love, religion, and sex that ended with Travis being stabbed 30 times, shot, and having his throat slit.

Physical proof, pictorial evidence taken by Arias herself, and a variety of other factors eventually led to her conviction. The Lifetime portrayal has Tania Raymonde playing the bombshell seductress Jodi Arias, with Travis Alexander being played by Jesse Lee Soffer. The movie follows Arias and Alexander’s tumultuous romance, entanglement, and eventual criminal ending. It also explores components of Arias’ trial and conviction.

I Am Elizabeth Smart

The name Elizabeth Smart is well-known the world over. After being kidnapped from her home at the age of 14 and held captive for nine months, Smart’s amazing return and recovery continue to amaze the public. Smart was a young, quiet girl belonging to a religious family who disappeared from her bed on the night of June 5th, 2002. An extensive search for the girl immediately ensued but it would be nine long months until her family would know the truth. Smart was taken by deranged former criminal and self-proclaimed religious leader Brian David Mitchell and his wife Wanda Eileen Barzee. The couple wanted to include Smart as an additional wife for Mitchell. Smart’s unbelievable escape allowed her to return to her family and tell the tale of her kidnapping.

I Am Elizabeth Smart does have an actor portray Elizabeth, yet viewers get a glimpse of the real Elizabeth Smart herself as she not only makes cameos but is also the narrator of her own story. Alana Boden plays Smart in the reenactments with Skeet Ulrich playing Brian David Mitchell. Her horrific experience and incredible escape make for the stuff of engrossing fiction, but Smart’s story is all too real.