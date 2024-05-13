Has Fiona Harvey’s nephew just exposed her lies or is it just a hoax?

In what appears to be the gift (if you could call it that) that keeps on giving, the fallout from Netflix’s Baby Reindeer continues, as another supposed character has come out of the woodwork in response to the smash hit show.
This most recent development comes in the wake of Piers Morgan’s controversial interview with Fiona Harvey, the supposed real-life inspiration behind Baby Reindeer’s Martha (played by Jessica Gunning).
The interview itself, which formed part of Morgan’s show Piers Morgan Uncensored, was home to countless revelations, with Harvey admitting to some truths around the show’s depiction of her relationship with writer-star Richard Gadd while categorically denying other claims.
Among other tidbits, Harvey denied sending Gadd thousands upon thousands of emails, claimed she once turned down an offer to sleep with him, and revealed she is launching a lawsuit against both Gadd and Netflix.
While the interview has rightfully sparked debate around whether Morgan was exploiting Harvey (it’s Piers Morgan, after all), the furore hasn’t stopped others from getting in the mix, with a person claiming to be Harvey’s nephew making his presence known online.
A user named Kyle Muir has taken to Facebook to declare his supposed relation to Harvey and reveal one lie she might’ve told during her interview with Morgan. “My auntie Fiona Muir/Harvey back to jail for you,” Kyle’s Facebook post reads.
Unfortunately for gossip hounds, this has now been revealed to be a hoax, as the supposed nephew has confessed that it was supposed to be a joke.
So, if there is a motto, it’s don’t believe everything you read online. Especially if it’s delivered in one of the worst display fonts we’ve ever seen.