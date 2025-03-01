You know things are serious when Michael Caine has 3 public words for Donald Trump

British legendary actor Sir Michael Caine, now 91, was all of us during that now-infamous Trump-Zelensky confrontation as he simply pleaded with President Donald Trump to calm down.

Recommended Videos

Best known for his poise and class, Caine often posts about his career and loved ones. However, when things get too volatile, he doesn’t shy away from using his position as an elder statesman to remind people to keep their heads. During the Oct. 2024 race riots in the U.K., he took to X with a simple plea: calm down. He probably saw the Oval Office shouting match and thought this was just as bad.

Trump calm down — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) February 28, 2025

It’s difficult to fully trace how the world leaders reached that moment. Russia-Ukraine tensions have been acrimonious for over a decade, with the USA and EU backing Ukraine against Russia. However, once Trump launched his third consecutive campaign and VP J.D. Vance publicly dismissed Ukraine’s pleas for help as propaganda, it became clear the status quo had changed.

Vance has never been one to back his positions with facts, which tends to get under the skin of fellow world leaders. When he began his usual obfuscation, President Zelensky understandably took umbrage. Folding his arms and interrupting Trump, he soon found himself in a full-blown argument — the kind we have simply never seen in the Oval Office.

At some point, the interaction resembled two schoolyard bullies picking on another kid. Even the press, invited into the Oval Office, joined in. One reporter asked Zelensky why he wasn’t wearing a suit. The issue of which press outlets gain access to the White House has already been a topic of debate. CNN recently reported that while publications like Reuters have been barred, Russian state media was granted entry for the Trump-Zelensky sit-down. Watching that public dress-down in the presence of Russian state media truly makes one wonder — who was it supposed to impress? The MAGA crowd? Vladimir Putin? Both?

The suit fiasco itself was absurd. Zelensky has repeatedly stated that dressing up in a suit during wartime is inappropriate in his country. Yet, Vance smirked as the press questioned Zelensky’s outfit. Coming from a working-class background, Vance, of all people, should oppose judging someone for their clothes instead of their substance.

Michael Caine followed up with two more posts. One again urged for tensions to cool, and the other reminded everyone that the goal was simply to sign a binding ceasefire.

Calm down — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) February 28, 2025

You're only suppose to sign a cease fire — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) February 28, 2025

One of Vance’s main accusations against Zelensky was that he was ungrateful. Despite the humiliating ordeal, Zelensky swallowed his pride and thanked the U.S. again — this time from his X profile. So at least he has clearly calmed down, probably because he knows he can’t expect sanity from those present with him in the room during the meeting.

We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion. pic.twitter.com/Z9FlWjF101 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2025

Caine’s words seemed to resonate with many users who praised his message as excellent.

The most cynical moment came when Trump turned to one of the cameras and said, “That was good TV.”

If Sir Michael Caine is a credible source on good TV — and he is — it certainly wasn’t. That was terrifying. We all just want the war to stop. Enough lives have been lost. We can get “good TV” elsewhere. It can not be at the cost of more deaths and lives cruelly uprooted.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy