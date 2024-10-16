‘RIP my friend’: Liam Payne’s cause of death, confirmed

One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, has died in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Reuters reports local police were called to a hotel in the city over “an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.” Payne reportedly fell to his death from a third-floor window.

Payne’s body was reportedly found on an interior patio, and it’s unclear if Payne was the same man behaving aggressively at the hotel. What caused the fall has not been reported. Payne got his start on the British reality competition X Factor, but is most well-known as a singer in the chart-topping British boy band One Direction, along with Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and international superstar Harry Styles.

One Direction formed in 2010 but broke up in 2016 after selling 70 million records, and each member pursued a solo career. Payne’s only solo album, LP1, came out in 2019. At this writing, Payne’s former bandmates had not yet commented on his death.

Payne’s legal issues

Just two days before Payne died, the Daily Mail reported his ex-fiancée, model Maya Henry, took legal action against Payne, alleging he stalked and harassed her friends and family and tried to turn her fans against her. In an Oct. TikTok post, Henry said, “Ever since we broke up, he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone, it’s always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it’s gonna come from.” Payne and Henry’s relationship ended in 2022. Henry has not so far commented on Payne’s death.

In that TikTok post, Henry also said Payne told her that his former bandmate, Zayn Malik, threw him against a wall, indicating tension within the band. In 2022, Payne told Logan Paul on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, “In the band, we hated each other. Like, come to blows hate each other, it was close.”

Payne’s final Snapchat post

this is absolutely so insane bc wym liam payne was just posting on his snapchat story only an hour ago?? pic.twitter.com/xrwNT999MA — d’aujah 🫧 (@daujahmarie) October 16, 2024 via d’aujah/X

The same day Payne died, fans shared a Snapchat post from the star, mentioning he was in Argentina, but it’s unclear if it was a scheduled post or if it was recorded the same day Payne fell. It’s also unclear who the woman’s voice is in the update. “Lovely day in Argentina,” Payne said. The BBC says Payne attended a Niall Horan concert in Buenos Aires on Oct. 2.

News of Payne’s death received an outpouring of grief from fans and celebrities who knew him. Fans reportedly gathered outside the Buenos Aires hotel as the word spread. Paris Hilton posted, “So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺.” Meanwhile, the official Brit Awards account shared a tribute.

We’re incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time. pic.twitter.com/2aAtTEw5EU — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) October 16, 2024 via Brit Awards/X

Payne had one son with his ex, Cheryl, from the British pop group Girls Aloud. On his swift and rocky rise to stardom, Payne said in 2019, “I wouldn’t change it. I know it’s where I’m supposed to be in the world now. I was very confused about fame when it all happened; and learning to be a person outside of your job was difficult. But now I feel like I get it. I’m a lucky boy.”

