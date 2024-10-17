So upsetting to hear the news’: Paris Hilton, William Shatner, Flavor Flav, and more react to Liam Payne’s tragic death

Waking up to the shocking news of the death of Liam Payne is not how I wanted to start my day. No one could have expected it, especially since he’d posted videos of him looking happy and contented on social media hours before his death.

Recommended Videos

His death has left the music and entertainment world speechless. Celebrities including Paris Hilton, Flavor Flav, and William Shatner flooded X and Instagram to grieve the former One Direction member’s death and share their condolences to the family.

Condolences to the family of Liam Payne. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 17, 2024

RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young 🙏🏾 — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) October 16, 2024

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

Meanwhile, industry bodies also expressed their disbelief and shock at Payne’s tragic passing.

We’re deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne’s tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans. pic.twitter.com/OT63aeAvGO — MTV (@MTV) October 16, 2024

We are deeply saddened by the news of Liam Payne's passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the many fans who loved and supported him. pic.twitter.com/5XCBUgrsqR — Spotify (@Spotify) October 16, 2024

Payne’s tributes as others remain “in shock”

More celebrities and artists flocked to social media to pay tribute to the “Strip That Down” crooner. Some shared videos and photos of their treasured memories with him.

Charlie Puth took to his Instagram Story to reminisce on the time they worked together. He wrote that he is “in shock” and that Payne “was always kind” to him. He shared, “He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone…” The “See You Again” singer also included a video of them laughing together and added the text, “I’m so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”

Ty Dolla $ign expressed his disbelief as he had just spoken to Payne two days ago. He posted a series of videos of the singer on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u fr fr sucio💔💔.”

Ty Dolla $ign mourns the loss of Liam Payne in new post:



“Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u frfr sucio 💔💔” #Tydolla #Lahore #Liampayne pic.twitter.com/0IGnOfczRG — ALADIN UMAR (@aladdinumar) October 17, 2024

Juicy J also shared, “R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can’t believe it prayers up for the family 🙏🏿.” Likewise, Payne’s “Get Low” collaborator German producer Zedd also mourned the singer’s death, writing on X, “RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking.”

He added in a separate post, “”Life is short and fragile… You never know what people are going through. We live in times where being rude, divisive and mean is normal; sometimes even celebrated. It doesn’t have to be this way. We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful.”

“Fifty Shades of Grey” author E.L. James also mourned the singer’s death. Payne worked with Rita Ora on the music soundtrack for the film adaptation of her book, “Fifty Shades of Freed.” She posted on X, “I am heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. I can barely believe it. Sincere condolences to his family.”

if this Liam Payne news is true that shit is honestly so gut wrenching… was such a nice guy the few times me and G ran into him, fuck the Internet for being so ruthless over the past few months… forreal such a toxic environment on here mannnn that’s so sad — J (@JVCKJ) October 16, 2024

Singer Mabel likewise paid tribute to Payne on her Instagram Stories writing, “LIAM & FOR SO MANY YEARS I ALWAYS KNEW I COULD CALL YOU FOR SUPPORT AND BIG BROTHERLY ADVICE BUT NOW YOU’RE GONE…,” she wrote. “MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH LIAMS FAMILY AND FRIENDS DURING THIS TIME YOU’LL BE SO MISSED.”

Good grief.. what a shocking tragedy. https://t.co/ZoL55QSRHD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 16, 2024

Former One Direction colleagues shared their shock at Payne’s death. The band’s guitarist, Dan Richards, wrote on his Instagram Story. “This all feels so surreal. Thanks to everyone reaching out. Still trying to wrap my head around it all. My thoughts go out to Liam’s family at this time.”

Their hairstylist and makeup artist Lou Teasdale did not mention Payne by name but shared her thoughts on an Instagram Story writing, “I hope you’re all ok.”

Suffice to say, Payne’s death has left the world reeling. According to reports, he died after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday, Oct. 16. He left behind a 7-year-old son Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy