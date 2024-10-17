Image Credit: Disney
Liam Payne fearful of Diddy
Photo by Samir Hussein/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘Liam’s ‘fall’ was a warning to others’: Liam Payne admitting that he was ‘fearful’ of Diddy is all that was needed for ‘connecting the dots’ of his death

Liam thought in an industry of megastars, Diddy would be a "safe bet."
Image of Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
|

Published: Oct 17, 2024 01:15 pm

It has been less than 24 hours since One Direction singer, Liam Payne, tragically passed away at the age of 31. Whether it was the details surrounding his death or the fact that it happened at a time when the Sean “Diddy” Combs scandal had just begun to unravel, the tragedy has found its connection to the disgraced rapper.

Recommended Videos

While Ashton Kutcher is suffering for his “weird” memories of Diddy, there are no recorded or rumored instances of Liam attending the rapper’s infamous “White Parties.” But they worked in the same industry and frequented the same circle of celebs, which meant that the two must have crossed paths on a number of occasions.

But a video has resurfaced of Liam revealing details of his very first meeting with P. Diddy, which left him “fearful” of the man. This has left many on the verge of certainty that the One Direction member’s tragic death somehow resulted from his candor during the old interview, in which he recalled approaching Diddy, Jay Z, and Leonardo Di Caprio at a party.

“I went over to speak to him and Jay-Z, and as I shook his hand, he just chuckled… the most evil laugh that I’ve ever heard. So I’m a little bit fearful of that man.”

His initial nervousness stemmed from the fact that Diddy was standing next to Di Caprio, and thought approaching the rapper would be a “safe bet.” But he was wrong. 

“It was like the most daunting celebrity experience that you could ever imagine.”

According to initial reports, the singer expressed concerningly erratic behavior in the moments before his death — Liam was reportedly “trashing the room” and, as per the chief receptionist of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires where he was staying, was presumably “under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”

Fans of the singer and rather dedicated conspiracy theorists were already bothered by the details of his death, which included a Snapchat video he had seemingly posted merely an hour before he died. This resurfaced video — especially since it includes two prominent names in the ongoing Diddy investigation — has only added fuel to those theories.

This is the latest in the trend of resurfaced celeb videos in which they mention their respective Diddy interactions — which were either barely acknowledged at the time, or merely marked as the sign of their eliteness at the time they were revealed. But not anymore. While the likes of Kutcher and Jennifer Lopez continue facing heavy backlash for their connection with the rapper, Liam’s memory of Diddy has clearly left many concerned.

As you read this, social media is probably all ready with yet another giant repeat of the current wave where people are stuck between mourning the loss of Liam Payne, and making extravagant claims about his death mere hours after it happened, based on a handshake that took place years ago. Morbid curiosity dominating such tragedies is the bitter truth of the world that we live in, but when did it become mandatory to connect every tragedy that has, is, or will take place in the glittery entertainment industry to Diddy?

Author
