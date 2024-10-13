‘Was the fame and fortune worth it?’: Whispers of Ashton Kutcher’s emergency plan afoot as his ‘weird’ memories of Diddy’s parties curse his Hollywood existence

Amid the shocking arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, a domino effect is rippling through Hollywood, ensnaring celebrities like Kanye West and his “friends” like Leonardo DiCaprio, Mariah Carey, and Diddy’s long-time friend, Ashton Kutcher who famously attended his parties and didn’t shy from praising them openly.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

But the revelation of his ugly past has now trained the spotlight on everyone he was once associated with, and while everyone else is holding their silence, rumor is that Kutcher is silently planning his next move as Diddy’s doom – followed by his massively bashed support for Danny Masterson – threatens his reputation as well.

Whispers of an emergency plan have begun to surface, with an insider source claiming that Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, are seriously considering a move to Europe to escape the fallout from the Diddy drama. The source, who spoke to In Touch Weekly, revealed that the couple is fed up with the “superficiality and backbiting” of Hollywood and believes that a fresh start in Europe might be just what they need. Interestingly, the couple spent their summer in Europe, even taking their children to night two of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at London’s Wembley Stadium in June. Coincidence? The internet is abuzz with speculation.

You can run but you can’t hide…..



Was the fame and fortune worth it…? pic.twitter.com/0jHrP6mnwS — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) October 12, 2024

Kutcher has been to Diddy’s freak off parties and has seen a lot and is scared FBI will come after him.



That’s why he’s running to Europe — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) October 12, 2024

However, the source also noted that work commitments might be the only obstacle preventing the couple from making the leap across the pond. “They still have a lot of business interests in the U.S., so the concern is that Europe may be too far away,” the insider revealed.

If a transatlantic move proves too daunting, the source suggests that Ashton, 46, has his sights set on another potential haven: Northern California. According to the source, the actor is drawn to the region’s tech entrepreneur scene and believes it could offer a more “normal” life for their children. If these rumors are true, it’s not hard to see why Kutcher is considering such a drastic change. As a once-dedicated partygoer, like Mariah Carey and Usher, it is widely speculated that apart from attending his “White Parties,” Kutcher might also have attended Diddy’s infamous “freak-offs”— days-long, drug-fuelled events where victims allegedly performed sex acts. These parties have now come under renewed scrutiny following Kutcher’s old comments.

In a 2019 interview on the chicken wing-eating show, Hot Ones, Kutcher spoke about his association with Diddy, giggling as he recalled memories from attending the rapper’s parties. When pressed for details, he coyly replied, “there’s a lot I can’t tell.” Well, that’s not suspicious at all. Users on social media were quick to erupt in righteous outrage over Kutcher’s tone-deaf comments, particularly in light of the fact that last year, he and his wife faced blistering backlash for supporting ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape.

It’s crucial to note that, at the time of writing of this article, there is no official confirmation that Kutcher and Kunis are indeed hatching a plan to flee the country. These are merely tantalizing rumors, and similar whispers have been swirling around for Leonardo DiCaprio, another A-lister who had previously attended Diddy’s depraved freak-offs. Although, no legitimate news sources have reported that DiCaprio has made any such move.

The Daily Mail, however, suggests that DiCaprio is currently in Rome, Italy. Could it be that DiCaprio is sampling Rome’s fish and chips with Vittoria Ceretti—who, surprise, is 26 years old—to escape more than just the heat? Back to the matter at hand, it remains to be seen whether Ashton Kutcher will actually need this alleged great escape. The price of fame and fortune can be a soul-crushing burden to bear, especially when your “weird” memories of Diddy’s parties come back to viciously haunt you.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy