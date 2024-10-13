‘Are we surprised? No we ain’t’: Diddy’s doomed future headed to drown Kanye West next as rapper accused of drugging and sexually assaulting ex-assistant

Warning: The article talks about sexual assault. Please proceed with caution.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

With Sean “Diddy” Combs now ensnared in the long arms of justice, anxiety mounts not just for him but for a slew of celebs caught in the lurid glow of his notorious, drug-fueled revelries. Now, it seems this cursed wave has washed over Kanye West, who finds himself caught in a maelstrom of his own making.

West is now facing damning allegations that threaten to topple the empire he has built on his brash bravado. Lauren Pisciotta, Kanye’s ex-assistant, claims that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by her then-boss Kanye at Diddy’s studio session. Pisciotta’s legal battle began in the courts of Los Angeles County in June, where she detailed an evening that took a dark turn. Attending what was supposed to be a routine studio session, she claims to have been unknowingly drugged and sexually violated by the rapper.

According to the Daily Mail, the lawsuit also details how Kanye, like Diddy, frequently hosted sex parties at swanky hotels like the Nobu Ryokan Malibu, Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria, and San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. The amended Oct. 8 complaint alleges Combs as a “co-conspirator,” although he wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing directly. According to Pisciotta, she was given a drink “laced with an unidentified drug” on Kanye’s orders. The next morning, she woke up sick to her stomach and drowning in shame, with only hazy memories of the night before.

It wasn’t until much later that the horrifying truth came to light. In a shocking revelation, Kanye allegedly confessed to Pisciotta that they “did kind of hook up a little one time,” referring to the night she was drugged. To make matters worse, Pisciotta claims she was subjected to vulgar texts from Kanye, including one that read, “See my problem is I be wanting to f–k but then after I f–k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f–ked while I’m f–ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me.”

Pisciotta further alleged that West subjected her to intimate photos of Yeezy employees. When she spurned his aggressive advances to “date or have sex,” he allegedly flew into a rage.

West’s legal team, predictably, lambasted Pisciotta’s allegations as “baseless,” insisting that she sexually pursued West “to coerce employment and other material benefits.” They also accused her of pilfering his cell phone “in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims.” But if these sickening allegations hold water, one has to ponder how Kanye’s bloated ego will weather the storm. His repugnant personality has been on full, unfiltered display in recent years. But this latest scandal might just be the final straw that breaks the camel’s back for the self-anointed genius.

Lest we forget, this isn’t the first time Kanye and Diddy have been uttered in the same breath when it comes to sexual impropriety. In June 2024, Niykee Heaton made a devastating claim during an Instagram Live session, alleging that both men tried to assault her when she was a mere 19 years old. She painted a chilling picture of a studio session where an intoxicated West and Combs strong-armed her to strip, even ripping her shirt and leaving her practically naked. Perhaps most gut-wrenchingly, when she silently mouthed “help” to another man in the room, he coldly turned a blind eye.

"No one's saving me tonight." Those weren't men in that room, those were animals that need to be put down. — Johnny Mnemonic (@John_M_Q) September 25, 2024

Though these allegations have already given air to the whispered insinuations that Kanye was part of Diddy’s “freak offs,” they are yet to be proven in a court of law. But still, these allegations are enough to make one’s skin crawl, and despite being unproven, it begs the question: How long can men continue to dodge the repercussions of their deplorable actions? Diddy’s mother may still be imploring the public to withhold judgment until her son has his day in court, but with a deluge of accusers stepping forward to air his dirty laundry, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to grant him any leniency. And as for Kanye, well, his ultimate reckoning may be lurking just around the corner.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy