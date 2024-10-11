Did Bianca Censori dress provocatively before Kanye? Her style history, confirmed

Kanye “Ye” West isn’t known for his stellar behavior or for keeping his opinions to himself. Heck, he’s not even known for his steady relationships. Since his divorce from Kim Kardashian, he’s been a difficult partner to everyone but Bianca Censori — although that also seems to have come to an end.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

During his eight-year relationship with the Kardashian, Ye’s habits were often televised for the world to see. Although he was often seen running from the cameras on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the show still showed the less desirable parts of Kimye’s marriage, including the way Ye dictated Kim’s outfits. Well, “dictated” is a strong word — let’s say… he might have done an entire closet makeover for his now ex-wife.

For years, Kardashian was dressed in Yeezy clothes, becoming Ye’s muse for his designer work. Now, we got used to seeing Kanye with Bianca Censori, while she’s wearing… minimal clothing, to say the least. Was he forcing her to dress that way? The internet seems to think so.

Is Kanye West forcing Bianca to dress inappropriately?

Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

This may be shocking to know, but no, Ye was not forcing his wife, Censori, to dress in her minimal attire — at least, as far as we know. Although the rapper is undeniably known for influencing Kim’s wardrobe, a quick Google search will show you that Censori has always had a unique taste for fashion.

The architectural designer and model seemingly always wore revealing clothes — only, she wasn’t in the public eye as she is now. In now-deleted pictures from her Instagram account, which you can see underneath this paragraph, Bianca often shared her eccentric outfits on social media, and her love for skin-tight clothing has always been evident.

On the other hand, her hair has gone through changes over the years. Whereas she usually wore her hair dark, long, and styled — almost reminiscent of Ye’s ex-wife’s hair — she now appears to be much bolder in her hair styling choices. In the two years she was married to Ye, the model was seen sporting short blonde hair, a dark black bob, and even wavy pink hair.

While we’re not ones to often defend Ye, this time around, the internet has run rampant with a narrative without checking the facts first. It appears that Censori has always been one for showing skin, with or without Kanye West by her side.

Are Kanye and Bianca Censori getting a divorce?

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

On October 7, TMZ published an article claiming that Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Bianca Censori were headed for divorce. However, a recent article by Us Weekly denies these allegations. According to a source close to the couple, Us Weekly reports that while Censori and West’s relationship is “definitely rocky,” the two are supposedly “working through it,” with “no plans for a divorce.”

TMZ initially reported that Ye was the one to end the marriage, with plans to move to Tokyo. Meanwhile, Bianca has deactivated her Instagram account, which has only fueled the rumors, but neither she nor the rapper has confirmed or denied the supposed divorce.

Nonetheless, given the media’s relentless focus on the Chicago-born rapper, rumors are already swirling. From spying allegations to lawsuits, nothing has been off-limits since the initial divorce rumors surfaced — some of them propelled by TMZ itself. On October 10, the website shared the account of someone who is suing Ye, but is anonymously identifying as John Doe.

According to this account, the man claims he was tasked with hiring a private investigator to follow both Bianca and the Kardashians on West’s behalf. This staffer is also allegedly suing the rapper for ’emotional distress’ after being asked to spy on the Kardashians, whom West believed to be involved in ‘sex trafficking.’ Coincidentally, this John Doe’s account closely aligns with various online theories suggesting that the Kardashians were connected to P. Diddy — but the internet does love a conspiracy theory, after all.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy