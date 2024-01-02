What happened with Julia Fox and Kanye?

Their relationship was over in the blink of an eye, but what has Fox said about it?

Who could forget the drama of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce? Despite it being three years, it appears it’s not over yet as Kanye’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox has spoken on her relationship with the rapper in her memoir, Down the Drain, which was released in October.

Although Kanye seems to have finally moved on, marrying his wife, Bianca Censori, early last year, it seems the drama has not. West made things even more difficult for himself by being openly antisemitic, and even praising Hitler back in 2022. As you can imagine, he’s lost a lot of support from his fans. His behavior in general since the split with Kim has been pretty bad, if that wasn’t blatantly obvious by now, but none of us have the first hand experience that Julia Fox has had.

The couple were first seen together in January 2022, although the relationship was pretty short-lived, with things ending abruptly after less than two months. Although it all seemed fine from an outside perspective, things weren’t exactly how they seemed behind the scenes. In an interview with BBC’s Emma Barnett, the Uncut Gems star elaborated on claims she’d made in her memoir about an unnamed rapper that is believed to be West.

“It felt like a relief in the beginning ‘oh finally someone else can take the reins’, but I think you know it became unsustainable and that’s why the relationship only lasted a month.”

In the memoir Fox goes into even more detail, describing how Kanye would be the one to approve of her outfits. This wasn’t the only controlling behavior he would display; apparently he would also comment on her body, going as far as to offering to pay for breast enlargement surgery at one point. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Fox spoke about how she felt West had weaponized her as a way to get back at Kim, saying “I think it kind of warped into weaponizing me to get back at his ex-wife.”

Fox also wrote about how Kim Kardashian had told West about the actress’s history with drugs, something which the rapper accused Fox of hiding from him. The heated exchange was a contributing factor to the break-up.

In the time since the pair’s brief relationship, Fox has spoken about it a number of times, both in her memoir and in interviews. Ultimately she says that the pairing just wasn’t sustainable, which was the main reason for the break-up. Both had just come out of pretty serious relationships prior to meeting each other, and it seems perhaps neither were really ready for something long-term. West has yet to speak in detail on the topic, and it seems unlikely he ever will.