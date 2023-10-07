When did Kanye West get married to Bianca Censori?

It’s been a heck of a ride for Kanye West. The balloon of his success has slowly, awkwardly, squeakingly leaked acclaim, awards, and business partnerships over the last few years, and why? Because he went on the air and said that he liked Adolf Hitler and loved nazis? Yeah, okay. That’s a pretty good reason. That’s a point for you, The General Consensus on Kanye West.

That said, not everyone hates Kanye West. Some people love him. Some people love Kanye West so much, in fact, that they want to marry him – and have. Two people, to be specific, have felt strongly enough about the matter to take matters into their own hands and totally get married to the 24-time Grammy winner. The first, Kim Kardashian, called takes-backs, finalizing their divorce late in 2022.

And then there is Bianca Censori, the Australian architect and Yeezy employee who was the subject of West’s 2023 song “Censori Overload.” In late 2022 and early 2023, it was widely reported that the couple had undergone some form of unofficial wedding ceremony, like the ones that kids pretend to have until one of them gets bored and wants to play Power Rangers. The general vibe in the room was that the whole thing was super unofficial, and really nothing to worry about.

But when did Kanye West and Bianca Censori get married for real?

Well, there is a twist.

In October 2023, The Daily Mail reported that West and Censori were, in fact, definitely totally officially married, less than a month after West’s divorce from Kardashian was finalized. According to their sources, the couple tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony on Dec. 20, 2022, utilizing a “confidential wedding license.” The wedding took place in scenic Palo Alto, California. A second unofficial wedding was reported to have taken place in January of the following year. Why? Maybe it was some sort of duck blind to further obscure the actual wedding from the press?

Kanye, who legally changed his name to “Ye” — in the same way that Elon Musk changed the name of Twitter to “X” and nobody really got on board — is yet to comment officially on his second marriage.

Despite the relatively low profile that West has enjoyed since burning his empire to the ground through a series of antisemitic tweets, interviews, and thinly veiled threats, the 46-year-old’s relationship with his 28-year-old employee has long been the subject of controversies and sensational tabloid claims. The latest comes from a separate Daily Mail piece, wherein sources close to the couple have claimed that West required Censori to “never speak,” wear clothes that the rapper had approved, and keep to a stringent exercise and diet plan.

While the outlet confirming Ye’s marriage is believable, the second article falls in its ill-famed category of making lofty, controversial claims of which many have been rescinded by the publication. So, best to take the latter info with a grain of salt.