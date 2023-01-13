Who is Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s alleged new wife?

As if the media hasn’t been plenty overloaded with Kanye ‘Ye’ West, the rapper has allegedly found a new partner just two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the musician known for his legendary discography, which is only topped by his ginormous controversies, was spotted with a new potential lover. Less than 24 hours later, netizens quickly noted Ye was sporting a ring on his left hand, sparking immediate speculation about the duo.

For eagle-eyed avid fans of the rapper and producer, the name Bianca Censori has been tied to West for a few years. Prior to the start of this relationship, West never shied from being in public relationships with famous household names, after the arguably most famous Kardashian. Julia Fox and the rapper began dating at the end of 2021, ending their romance just two months after.

Not long after, Ye’s relationship with Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones also gained recognition in the public eye, however, it didn’t last for long. With a knack for models, Brazilian model Juliana Nalú also entered the rapper’s dating list, but it appears to have ended around the same time West hurled his infamous antisemitic rants while showing his appreciation for Hitler. Amid rants and controversies, West seems to have finally settled down. So, who exactly is the new woman by Ye’s side?

Everything known about Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori, prior to being West’s alleged new wife, had already been by the rapper’s side for a few years, as Yeezy’s head architect. According to her Linkedin account, Censori started working for Ye’s company in November 2021, working as a full-time employer for a little over two years. Prior to her involvement with Yeezy, Censori had a position as a student architect at DP Toscano Architects, where she stayed for three years.

The Los Angeles-based architect also worked as a designer consultant in 2016 at Kelektiv, and while in Australia, Censori was the owner of her own jewelry company “Nylons Jewellery.” The 27-year-old (as per The Sun), is originally from Melbourne, Australia, where she was born and raised. Censori was also educated in her home country, where she got her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Architecture, while attending the University of Melbourne.

Although the Melbourne-born architect is now making headlines around the U.S. for her involvement with West, Censori has had her fair share of interviews with architectural and design outlets. In 2016, Censori was interviewed by i-D, a British bi-monthly magazine about fashion, music, art, and youth culture. In the article, the architect, who was 21 at the time, expanded on her studies and her independent jewelry line, talking about the inspiration behind her work as a young business owner.

“I started Nylons just after I finished high school. I started playing around with mesh, then putting crystals inside the meshing, just making really simple thin chokers. I started selling those and from there it slowly kept growing. Once I started architecture I still wanted some sort of creative outlet so I kept making jewelry as something to do on the side and it grew into a business!”

In addition to her recent spotting accompanying West at a café, the architect also seems to have been the inspiration behind West’s December release. “Censori Overload,” indulged fans with a wordplay title, which has now been connected to the rapper’s newest love interest, and if all evidence is deemed correct, new wife.

While neither West nor Censori have confirmed or denied the rumors, strong evidence seems to point to the two as a couple, at least for the time being.