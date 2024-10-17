The tragic passing of Liam Payne has shaken the internet. The former One Direction singer died in Buenos Aires after falling from a hotel balcony.

As new information is still coming out about Payne’s death and the circumstances around it, many are taking this opportunity to look back on his career. Payne was an important part of many childhoods, and while his time as an adult was flawed, his One Direction days remain paramount in music’s overall landscape. So, let’s take a trip down memory lane to One Direction’s brief, yet iconic career, and where the rest of the members are now.

One Direction’s origins and career

One Direction needs little introduction. The British pop boy group was active from 2010 to 2015, comprising Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne. Each of the members of One Direction initially auditioned for the 2010 season of The X Factor, but after failing to progress individually, they were grouped into a boy band. Despite not winning the season of The X Factor, the boys were signed onto Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco Records, and started their career as a group. At the time, nobody could have predicted what an overwhelming career they would go on to have. Throughout the 2010s, 1D was everywhere! However, One Direction announced that they would be going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, and haven’t reunited since then.

Where are they now?

By the late 2010s, the boys had all grown up, but still continued to show love to one another. Zayn Malik, who was the first to leave 1D, launched his solo career with the single, “Pillowtalk,” which was an immediate hit. Malik dated singer Perrie Edwards from 2011 to 2015, and they were engaged for two years. He began dating model Gigi Hadid soon after their split, and while the couple is no longer together, they share a daughter.

Other members of the group also started their solo careers during the formative months after the hiatus was announced. Niall Horan released “This Town” and “Slow Hands,” both of which earned, and Louis Tomlinson first released the singles, “Back to You” and “Just Like You” in 2017 before releasing his first solo album, Walls. Liam Payne released his debut single, “Strip That Down” in 2017 featuring Quavo, and only released one album as a solo act, titled LP1. He had a son with singer Cheryl Cole in 2017 and was briefly engaged to model Maya Henry.

Harry Styles has arguably had the most successful solo career of all the One Direction members. He released his self-titled debut album in 2017 following the chart-topping lead single “Sign of the Times.” His second album, Fine Line, was another smash hit, and his third album, Harry’s House received two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. Styles also ventured into acting and has had two leading roles in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, as well as supporting roles in Dunkirk, and Eternals.

Will One Direction ever reunite?

For almost a decade, 1D fans have been polarized on the fate of the group. While some held out hope for a reunion, others are content with the idea of a permanent split. While there were tensions between some of the members, Liam Payne’s passing will undoubtedly hit each of them hard, as he was an indelible part of their lives for years.

As for hopes of a reunion, it’s very unlikely that 1D will ever come back. While Payne’s passing is a tough pill to swallow, the other members will most likely share their condolences individually. Even if the remaining four do decide to come together, it will only be for a brief tribute. And with the reason for a potential tribute being such a heavy one, it’s not going to be the sweet reunion fans have been waiting almost a decade for. Altogether, it looks like 1D will stay the way it is: in the past.

