Grammy winner Harry Styles gave a massive throwback to all his fans by wearing a One Direction shirt. Obviously, not a single member of the Harries or former One Directioner was ready for this, especially since the selfie was not meant for the fans to see.

The photo was shared through the singer’s Instagram story, where he posted a gym mirror selfie while waring the One Direction t-shirt. It sparked some speculation that there could be a One Direction reunion. However, that is very unlikely since the former 1D members are off doing their own things. For his part, Styles is still touring, but it didn’t stop hopeful fans from manifesting a potential 1D comeback in 2023…all because of a t-shirt.

THE SHIRT OMG ONE DIRECTION REUNION COMING SOON AHH MY HEART 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/xhuqHwlw1e — fernandoᴴᴸᴺ⸆⸉ SEEING CONAN | ia exams (@faultlinexitt) March 6, 2023

im telling y’all I feel a one direction reunion in my BONES pic.twitter.com/pN2DLOykM6 — melissa💚🤍 (@itsmelissa_lmao) March 6, 2023

WHAT TJE FUCK IS THISSSSSS IS THIS LIKE A HINT THAT THERWS A ONE DIRECTION REUNION pic.twitter.com/DFhacUHiwb — m (@xoxoxogossipxo) March 6, 2023

The clothing in question gave off 2010 vibes since it featured the young faces of One Direction before their split.

Harry posted in an old 1D tour shirt on his IG story! pic.twitter.com/0yssBX0Jdn — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) March 6, 2023

Maybe reunion is not on the agenda, but that’s not stopping the nostalgia. Fans were looking back on when they were younger since some admitted that they also own the same shirt seen in the Instagram story.

I CANT BELIEVE ITS BEEN 11 YEARS (i think i still have it in my closet 😭) pic.twitter.com/7G1RyOVAsl — sarah 🤍 (@4sarahxo) March 6, 2023

Were you awake when mister HARRY EDWARD STYLES broke the internet with his quickly deleted mirror selfie wearing the one direction 2012 shirt?

Congratulations soldiers! #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/fmtGXCBZ0E — Roxx ᥫ᭡ (@roxx_rxn) March 6, 2023

What’s interesting about this Instagram story was it was not meant for the fans at all. According to Billboard, it was assumed that it was meant for Styles’ closest friends to see on Instagram after it was reported that the artist immediately deleted it. Fortunately, some were quick enough to screenshot the story before it was gone for good. The Harries felt grateful that they got a short taste of what it’s like to be in Styles’ inner circle.

me screenshotting his story before he deleted it pic.twitter.com/fh1nyqWTbc — alexandra (@alexaamonicaa) March 6, 2023

his ass thinking if he deleted it no one would see it as if we already don’t have it as wallpaper uploaded in every social platform and being printed on several objects as we speak pic.twitter.com/m83WahndkB — pilu AOTV 🌙✈️ (@callitdevotion) March 6, 2023

Whenever witnessed the story before he deleted it … welcome to close friends harry styles edition LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/W998wDusYQ — alexis got a kissy from harry x2 (@aaagoldenline) March 6, 2023

One Direction broke up in 2015, with Zayn Malik being the first member to depart from the group in March. The group continued as a quartet then later announced a soon-to-be permanent hiatus in 2016. Since then, the rest of the One Direction members embarked on their solo projects and found their own form of success thanks to the support of their fans.

It’s currently unlikely that the five boys would reunite. But if Styles’ photo was meant for the eyes of his inner circle, could he be hinting to his friends that they should join forces one more time? Probably not, but anything could happen since other groups, the Jonas Brothers and My Chemical Romance announced their reunion after years of silence.