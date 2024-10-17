If you’re wondering what the heck happened with TMZ’s coverage of Liam Payne’s death, here’s what went down

TMZ is infamous for muckraking journalism. And their recent coverage of Liam Payne’s death proves that they’re willing to go even lower than many thought possible.

In the two decades that it’s been an active force in the media, TMZ has gained a reputation for its lack of boundaries in relaying celebrity information to the public. TMZ often garners significant controversy for acquiring the most private information, and posting it any respect for the parties involved. But there’s something even more sinister about the way they’ve approached the death of former 1D member, Liam Payne.

TMZ remains the bottom of the barrel

TMZ being like “yeah we obtained a picture of liam payne’s dead body” what the fuck is wrong with them literally pic.twitter.com/tCDAcWM0cR — delphine (@seeitinmymind) October 16, 2024

On Oct. 16, Liam Payne died in a tragic accident while in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He fell from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur hotel. As information continued to circle online, and as fans and well-wishers poured out their grievances, TMZ decided to dump what little shred of sense they had inside the gutter.

In a complete shock, TMZ claims they “obtained a photo showing Liam’s [dead] body,” which they published, leading to a barrage of complaints. The photo shows the musician’s arm and waist as he lay on the floor, evidently before being moved by the authorities. Payne’s tattoos were a dead giveaway that it was indeed, the artist’s body.

It’s heartbreaking that the world got to look at Payne’s body before his family. And while TMZ is known for not respecting privacy, one would expect that the tabloid would have refused to cross a certain line. Payne was not only a son, but also a father to his son, Bear, whom he shared with Cheryl Cole. Altogether, the optics of such a move are terrible, and the brains behind that act should be held liable. As such, both TMZ and its founder, Harvey Levin have been on the receiving end of backlash online, with social media users urging Payne’s family to sue.

An outpouring of well wishes

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

Warning: the rest of this article contains sensitive information, including suicidal ideation.

Liam Payne may have been flawed, and in the midst of an internet scandal, but he was a human, and a definitive part of many people’s childhoods and teenage years. As such, there has been a lot of grief online, with many lifting up prayers for his family following his passing. While he continued to make waves in his solo career, Payne is undoubtedly remembered for his time as a member of One Direction, one of the most successful bands of all time.

His death was announced on Todo Noticias, an Argentinian news channel, where it was stated that Payne’s tragic fall to his death left him with “very serious injuries,” and “no possibility of resuscitation.” It is unclear if his death was a suicide or an accident, but an autopsy is being conducted.

Payne has been vocal about his struggle with alcohol in the past, ever since his days as a One Direction member. He also spoke about his suicidal thoughts in an interview with The Diary of a CEO in 2021, where he shared his darkest moments, and hitting rock bottom. As the authorities carry out their investigations into Liam Payne’s death, it’s important to remember that mental health is very important.

If you, or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal ideation, please call a 988 Lifeline counselor, day or night.

