Marjorie Taylor Greene says Americans are ‘sick of the trans ideology.’ I would like to remind her she does not speak for me

Marjorie Taylor Greene spends most of the day every day doing everything — and by that I mean mostly spouting nonsense on social media — except her job. In this latest episode, the GOP representative for Georgia has somehow got it into her head that Americans as a nation are “sick of the trans ideology.”

What does it say about the Trump camp when its most ardent supporter is a person who jumps from one alt-right conspiracy theory to another false report about the other party without even flinching under the weight of all the lies? You might think that’s an easy enough feat to accomplish when you happen to be a politician who rose to fame piggybacking on the whirlwind of controversy that is the convicted twice-impeached 47th president of the United States, but imagine waking up every day for four years and coming up with new, imaginative, and goading lies to garner attention on the internet. It’s almost enough to leave you in awe. Almost.

Marj took to X (where she spends the majority of her working hours) to share a “MUST WATCH” message to the Americans and the press.

“It’s time to STOP the trans madness,” she wrote. “No woman should have to deal with mentally ill men in our bathrooms. Not at the U.S. Capitol, not anywhere.The American people are sick of the trans ideology being shoved in our faces. It has to STOP!”

We have to admire her conviction. Not a lot of people can say all of that without even breaking character at the absurdity of it all. It’s just a shame that scrolling a few lines down is all it takes to prove that MTG doesn’t speak for the American people.

“I stand with Sarah McBride and we should all do. There’s no room for transphobia in this country,” one user wrote.

If MTG is so worried about “mentally ill” people, should we also be worried about mentally ill representatives in congress?

And there’s a lot more where that came from. As they say, if you can dish it out, you better be able to take it too.

“‘Mentally ill’ is what your ex husband would say about you while he was hanging out with Kim, the waitress. He had a ton of crazy stories about you,” added another person in the comments.

Marj’s whole rhetoric, and the majority of that of the Right, for that matter, boils down to a single sentence, as aptly outlined by a user on X: “Stop the world! There are people different from me! Make them go away!”

The most disheartening takeaway from all of this is that MTG is just getting started. Buckle up, folks, because we have at least another four years of this to look forward to. At least regarding Marjorie, we know that it won’t go beyond tiresome rants on social media. We can hardly say the same about Trump himself, and his new cabinet of extremist bigots all engaged in one-upping the other person in who gets to send the country reeling back to the dark ages.

