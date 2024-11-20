Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for segregated bathrooms, proving she’s totally fine and not at all the worst breed of inhuman

Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s facing increasing competition for the title of America’s most soulless slime ball, as fellow inhumans like Nancy Mace work overtime to catch Donald Trump’s attention. She’s ramping up the rhetoric in response, and somehow managed to outdo Mace’s crummy anti-trans sign-slinging.

Greene and Mace are both melting down over the appointment of Democrat Sarah McBride, the first transgender member of Congress, and they’re being awfully loud about it. First Mace introduced a bill aiming to bar House members and employees from using bathrooms “other than those corresponding to their biological sex,” and then she started tromping around the House adding petty signs to the women’s bathrooms. Greene, not one to be outdone, saw Mace coming for her transphobic crown, and immediately upped the ante.

Signs and heartless, discriminatory bills aren’t nearly enough for the queen of queer-hating herself, so now Greene is pushing for a bit of a Congressional remodel. Instead of adding her name to Mace’s bill, Greene has another proposition: Segregated bathrooms. What in the 1950s?

The heartless harpy herself took to Elon Musk’s X — those business and government ties are getting more tangled by the day — to make a proposition straight out of Jim Crow, but with a malicious modern twist. Instead of segregating Black people from white people, Greene’s new plan would separate Democrats from Republicans — oh, but only the women.

See, Greene is melting down over exactly one member of Congress, and one who hasn’t actually joined their ranks yet. Her panic over McBride is entirely unwarranted and honestly thoroughly embarrassing, but if she doesn’t yell louder than Mace, how will she get noticed? So, in Greene’s warped logic, the best solution is to add a second, entirely unnecessary, bathroom for the Democratic women of Capitol Hill to use.

“Instead of making a trans bathroom, we should make a Republican women’s bathroom and a Democrat women’s bathroom, so all the Democrat women who agree with men using the women’s bathroom can share their bathroom with the mentally ill trans biological men that they support,” Greene wrote. In her twisted, empty mind this would be a punishment to congressional Democrats, and it frees the Republican reprobates up to declare that “NO biological men, no matter what level of dress up they play, are allowed in the Republican women’s bathroom.”

Wow Marge, you want to patent that “no boys allowed” sign and hang it on the treehouse door? The unabashedly juvenile tactic comes straight out of a preteen’s playbook and doesn’t actually do anything other than deepen divisions between the two political parties. Not that it would ever happen — what, they’re going to construct a whole second bathroom to satisfy Marjorie’s bigoted bewailing? Don’t be absurd.

Greene is shouting to the heavens for one reason and one reason only, and it’s not because she’s scared to share a bathroom with McBride. It’s because she has yet to be picked for a position in Trump’s cabinet, and she expected to be at the top of the list. Greene’s been pathetically loyal to Trump since the start, but she’s still little more than an irritating gnat to the president-elect. She’s seen how he surrounds himself with sycophants and hapless cronies, so she’s doing her best to match their energy. Unfortunately for her, it seems the Greene brand of birdbrained bias isn’t what Trump is looking for.

