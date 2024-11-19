‘Go to nuclear’: Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to speak a complete sentence and fell flat on her face again

Has anyone ever been so angry at their own side winning as Marjorie Taylor Greene? The Georgian joke of a representative is such an ever-burning ball of hate that even the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House can’t cause her to crack a smile every now and then. In fact, she’s been even more vitriolic than usual — and that’s saying something — since the election came to pass.

Of course, the reason for Marj being so full of fury of late is staring us in the face. It’s got to sting that, despite her vociferous loyalty to Trump’s every insane whim over the past few years, he hasn’t rewarded her with a position in his cabinet. This isn’t a surprise to anyone but MTG herself, though, as it’s known that even Trump views her as too much of a liability. Think about that for a moment. Greene is too egregiously incompetent for the Legion of (Democracy’s) Doom that is Trump’s slate of appointees. There aren’t many people who can declare themselves less worthy of a cabinet position than Matt “I Hang By The School…” Gaetz.

And yet her whole identity is tied to supporting this cause, so all she can do now is continue to harp on it, even though it’s become painfully clear to her that even Trump’s second ascendancy to the top spot won’t help her climb the ladder. It would be almost tragic if she wasn’t such a repellent peroxide gargoyle of a human being.

For the latest evidence of how Greene is running on nothing but the noxious fumes that spew forth from her mouth, just take a look at the particularly inane tweet in which she fails to string together a full sentence. Honestly, we shouldn’t be surprised, as this isn’t the first time it’s happened and it surely won’t be the last.

“The same Senators refusing to confirm Trump’s appointments are the same Senators who have funded, supported, and are currently cheering on Ukraine using U.S. long range missiles into Russia,” Marjorie declared, with more offensively hyperbolic noise than a Michael Bay movie. “They would rather see us go to nuclear with Russia than help Trump.”

Greene is naturally referring to the news that the U.S. has officially supplied Ukraine with long-range missiles that were fired into Russia. While this is indeed a controversial move, only a scarecrow brain like MTG’s could spin this situation into a claim that Biden is attempting to start a nuclear war in record time, before he has to hand over the keys to Trump in January, and that Democratic senators are “cheering” him on.

Never mind that Marj herself is cheering on Trump’s attempts to tear the U.S. apart, and is even pitching her own idea for the country to divorce into two nations made up of blue states and red states. On top of her ever-present transphobia being ramped up to truly despicable levels in recent times, it’s clear Greene is not a happy bleach-blonde bad-built bunny right now. She’ll never say it out loud, but something tells us she might’ve actually been happier if Kamala had won. That way, she could blame her own failure on a Democrat victory. Now she knows it’s all on her.

