Marjorie Taylor Greene says Jan. 20 ‘can’t come quick enough,’ and neither can her last day in office

As a good portion of the world buries its head in its hands and wonders what we’ve come to, supporters of Donald Trump are reveling in an unfathomable victory.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, still sharp as a bowling ball, is at the head of the petulant pack, gleefully reveling in the renewed power Trump pumped into the Republican party. She was one of several cringeworthy cretins re-elected for another excruciating term on Nov. 5, and she’s quickly becoming impatient for the next era of politics.

Greene took to X to wax anything but poetic about the absolute leagues that stand between Trump and current President Joe Biden on Nov. 18. As Greene notes, the Biden administration has fully supported Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia in 2022, something Trump aims to bring to an end. He instead plans to use those resources we’re sending Ukraine’s way to wage a war on our own country, utilized to supposedly enact “mass deportations to secure our border and protect America from the cartels.”

Greene is foaming at the mouth for her waxy-skinned savior’s moment in the sun, and “January 20th can’t come quick enough” according to the Georgia Representative. She simply can’t wait for those heartless Trump policies to come in and crush the American dream into tiny little pieces.

The tale of two Presidents.



Biden is committing an Act of War, without approval from Congress, by authorizing Ukraine use of long range missiles into Russia.



Trump is planning to declare a national emergency and use the U.S. military for mass deportations to secure our border… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 18, 2024

As Greene eyes Jan. 20 with a madman’s furor, the rest of us are counting down the days to a much more distant date. It’ll be years still until we have another chance to oust Greene from our lives and social media feeds, but if we’re talking about dreamed-up futures, let’s talk about a future without Greene.

Since Marjorie Taylor Greene first took office in 2021, she has contributed nothing but toxicity and derangement to the House of Representatives. She’s enjoyed a starkly unsuccessful time in office, promoting various rejected propositions in brazenly bad faith, but she still manages to do real damage every time she opens her mouth.

Greene is a firebrand, pure and simple, but her demented diatribes aren’t as harmless as they seem. She’s a major player in the modern GOP, and its all because of exactly the unhinged behavior that makes any reasonable person so uncomfortable. That mania is exactly what makes her qualified, in the eyes of the far-right, and that’s a big part of the problem.

She does little more than babble out conspiracy theories and spread vicious, damaging lies, and yet Greene is a shining star of the Republican party. She’s a titan, among her pitiful peers, and she’s a big factor behind the continued shift in American politics. Because at the end of the day people believe those damaging lies, and spread them further. That allows them to take on new life, and the consequences of allowing her a platform came home to roost on Nov. 5.

Without people like Greene, Donald Trump would not have won this election. It is thanks in part to her lies, her warped reality, and her unabashed devotion to the 78-year-old that he’s maintained popularity, and she will continue to offer breathless loyalty no matter what he does. That lack of morals, of actual individual thought, and of a moment’s clarity is what makes Marjorie Taylor Greene a legitimate danger, and one of the first people I hope to ditch when her day finally comes due.



