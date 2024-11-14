50-year-old infant Marjorie Taylor Greene wastes no time pouring salt in Donald Trump’s dumbest liberal wound yet

We all knew that a second Donald Trump term would be disastrous, but that reality is sinking in for people across the globe as news about the incoming administration starts to spread.

Trump is bad enough all on his own, but add the soulless ghouls he calls colleagues into the mix and we’re truly eyeing the pits of humanity. The groper-in-chief has already tapped several of our nation’s most corrupt, brainless baboons to join his team, ensuring that the next four years will irreparably reshape this country into the worst possible version of itself.

The latest insane decision made by our smooth-brained future leader added Matt Gaetz to the unholy cacophony of chaos that is the Trump administration, tapping the repeatedly-investigated 42-year-old as the incoming Attorney General. Fellow Trump toadies Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are already reacting in delight to the news, as their orange-tinted god proves, once again, that qualifications don’t exist in his government.

Just days ago, Greene was shocked to discover the devastated masses meandering about their days in the wake of the election. She noted how truly depressed Democrats seem after the election, achieving a moment of near-clarity uncommon for the glassy-eyed Georgian, but it wasn’t long before she was gleefully rubbing salt in the left’s fresh wound. She may think its “sad” that we’re all so hopeless in the wake of Trump’s victory, but she’s more than happy to add pain to the punishment of another Trump term.

Greene ditched her momentary high ground to offer some fatuous gloating over Gaetz’s new appointment. The 50-year-old child shared two memes on the evening of Nov. 13, both attempting to scald liberals over Gaetz’s appointment. The first contains a clip from Fun With Dick and Jane, showing as Jim Carrey makes his way through a chaotic office mid-way through melting down. The major point seems to be a continuation of the absurd claims that the Biden White House is as corrupt as their own presidential pick, and thus is reacting in panic to Trump’s victory. This notion is likely rooted in Joe Biden’s decision to improperly handle pressing government documents, hoarding away entire boxes in the bathroom of his luxurious Florida retreat.

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1856841208838197685

Oh wait, that wasn’t Biden. That was Trump, the man touted by these people as a paragon of virtue. Greene added “Live look at the DOJ and FBI when they find out Matt Gaetz is the next Attorney General,” to the top of her tweet, trying so hard to make a point, but falling tragically short, as usual.

A few minutes later Greene once again leaned into her worst instincts with a re-share of Elon Musk’s own peevish projecting, this time hitting share on a classic tired Ben Affleck meme with an accompanying caption labeling it “Liberals realizing it’s only been a week into a four year term that hasn’t started.” This one honestly hits the nail on the head, but its just childish of Greene and Musk to take so much delight in the genuine fear of their fellow Americans.

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1856847671618642239

When Joe Biden won, Republicans were similarly petrified, but for amorphous reasons. They believed he was part of some insidious cabal, that he was working with Russia — or was it Ukraine? China? — and that he was the literal antichrist (like Barack Obama before him). Democrats are experiencing very real fear, and it has very real cause. Donald Trump already proved himself to be a massively dangerous force, and make no mistake — things will be worse this time around. This victory has emboldened Trump and his puppet-masters, and we will pay the price for the decisions made by the same people gloating so childishly from the so-called “winning” side.

