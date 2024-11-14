Literal man-squirrel Matt Gaetz is Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General and I’d like to get off the ride now, please

If you need a refresher on Matt Gaetz, he’s the botox-riddled politician and lawyer who resembles some horrible man-squirrel hybrid Disney villain. Oh, and he’s been bombarded with allegations of sexual misconduct, child sex trafficking, and regular illicit drug use.

Therefore, It should come as absolutely no surprise that unnaturally orange President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Gaetz to become his new Attorney General of the United States – because we all know the Lyin’ King recruits only the best people (insert massive rolling eyes emoji here).

The sickening news was announced in a statement by Trump on his X account. The statement read, “It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States.” It also included a doozy line describing Gaetz as “gifted and tenacious” and another insisting that “Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again.” And no, we’re not sure why “Great Honor” was capitalized, either.

The announcement was one of a number made by Trump on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Others included announcing Marco Rubio as his nomination for United States Secretary of State, appointing Elon Musk as leading the Department of Government Efficiency (sigh… “DOGE”), and announcing advisors Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller, James Blair, and Taylor Budowich as members of his senior White House staff. The best people, indeed.

But seriously, while some of those choices are questionable, to say the least, the Gaetz announcement is arguably the most concerning. In addition to his obvious character flaws, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has described Gaetz as “dangerously unqualified” for the role (as per CNN). Most of Trump’s picks prompted a positive response from his X followers, but the reception to Gaetz being chosen was mixed at best.

How did X react to the news?

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1856810027937599512

Several X users weren’t convinced Matt Gaetz was a good choice, and they made their opinions on the matter clear to Donald Trump. Here are a few of them.

https://twitter.com/don_millan9/status/1856812614388470190

https://twitter.com/BulldogBane/status/1856820210650534285

https://twitter.com/wendyloowho72/status/1856842837096370365

https://twitter.com/franklinisbored/status/1856810122141389059

https://twitter.com/DilleyCouture/status/1856810163841224819

When Trump’s supporters are among those questioning the character of someone — bearing in mind that they are, you know, Trump supporters (Trump being a twice-indicted literal convicted felon with a history of lying, infidelity, and sexual misconduct) — you know there’s something particularly off about that person.

However, as you might expect, some of the MAGA cult were, as usual, happy to brush any flaws under the carpet and welcome the decision to nominate Gaetz as Attorney General with open arms and mush-like brains. Here are some of those shameless individuals.

https://twitter.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1856810951283994637

https://twitter.com/ultramaga_1/status/1856817153850151279

https://twitter.com/OH_The_Plumber/status/1856810536299643281

Ew. And ew again, because one isn’t enough in this scenario. It remains to be seen whether the partial backlash to Gaetz’s nomination will trigger a change of heart in Trump. Given how stubborn he is about… well, everything… it seems unlikely.

However, if he wants to unite the people of the United States, he should probably consider not filling his presidential team with diabolical people. Of course, that requires common sense — something a man who struggles to negotiate a plastic water bottle and thought light could kill COVID quite clearly does not possess.

