Fernanda Torres has given Brazil an executive order concerning Mikey Madison

Brazil doesn’t play about Fernanda Torres, and rightfully so. The icon has been the joy of the people this awards season, and through it all, they ride or die for their queen. So when it was announced that Mikey Madison won the Oscar for Best Actress, Torres sprung into action soon after.

Emotions tend to run high, and the 2025 Oscars were no exception. Similarly, Brazilians are known for their passion and domination on social media. Just a few weeks ago, the citizens were integral in exposing Karla Sofia Gascón’s vile and racist remarks. As such passionate people, it was no surprise that Fernanda Torres didn’t leave anything to chance. As the unofficial queen of Brazil, she issued a very important directive to her fierce and loyal supporters.

A class act through and through

Fernanda Torres was nominated for her breathtaking portrayal of Eunice Paiva in I’m Still Here. The film has understandably taken Brazil and the world by storm. With I’m Still Here dominating conversations and generating massive support, many fans believed Torres had a strong shot at winning the Best Actress Oscar. However, when the envelope was opened, it was Mikey Madison’s name that was called for her performance in Anora. Understandably, some Torres supporters were disappointed, and in today’s social media climate, disappointment can quickly turn into outrage.

Rather than sulking or letting the loss stir up drama, Torres took a different approach. During a press conference after the ceremony, she delivered a simple but powerful message to her fans:

Brazil is very passionate and all, but I wanted to ask that you only send love to Madison. Send only love because that woman is amazing. That’s all I wanted to ask.

And just like that, Torres shut down any potential negativity and set the tone for how she wanted her loss to be handled. Instead of fueling online debates or allowing hostility to fester, she made it clear that kindness and respect should come first.

Directed by Walter Salles, I’m Still Here tells the harrowing true story of a woman who refuses to stay silent after her politician husband disappears under Brazil’s military dictatorship in 1971. The film ignited political discussions in Brazil, and has been a massive box office success, making it the highest-grossing homegrown movie in the country in over five years.

Fans rally behind Torres’s message

Torres’s gracious response quickly went viral, with fans praising her sportsmanship and classy attitude. And although she didn’t take home the award for Best Actress, I’m Still Here still had a triumphant night. The film won the Oscar for Best International Feature, solidifying its place in cinematic history. Beyond awards, its cultural and political impact in Brazil is undeniable. With over five million tickets sold, its influence stretches far beyond the big screen, sparking conversations about the country’s past, present, and future. For Torres, the film’s success likely means more than any individual award. Her performance has already been immortalized in the hearts of viewers. While some awards show reactions can spiral into controversy, Torres turned her loss into a moment of unity and positivity.

