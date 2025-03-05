Mikey Madison texted Demi Moore after her Oscars upset and promptly squashed any supposed beef

You needn’t have a master’s degree in Hollywood to know that it loves to pit women against each other, but any rumored feud between Mikey Madison and Demi Moore after the Oscars has been promptly squashed.

The two actresses were duking it out for the Best Actress prize at the 97th Academy Awards this week, with Madison’s role in Anora pulling a major upset over Moore, who was considered the frontrunner with a pre-Oscars awards sweep for her performance in The Substance. Naturally, Moore’s loss was the stuff of tabloid fodder as reports claimed she was left defeated after Madison’s win, but the reality of the situation was far less pulpy — at least according to a text exchange recalled by Madison.

Mikey Madison praises Demi Moore in new @THR interview:



“I texted with Demi, who I adore. She’s one of the sweetest, kindest women I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful that I was able to meet her and witness her brilliance and talent in person. I adore her and I can’t wait to see… pic.twitter.com/R6RpGCR7r9 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 4, 2025

“I texted with Demi, who I adore,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s one of the sweetest, kindest women I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful that I was able to meet her and witness her brilliance and talent in person.” Concluding the message, Madison said she “can’t wait to see what [Moore] does next,” adding that “we’re all so ready and excited to see that.” While that alone might’ve been enough to quiet any chatter about a supposed beef, Moore doubled down on the friendly sentiment with a message of her own.

“A huge congratulations to [Mikey Madison] — can’t wait to see what you do next,” the actress wrote in a post-Oscars Instagram message. “I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey. It’s been the ride of a lifetime and we’re just getting started!” It seems the excitement both actresses share for their respective futures is well-placed since Madison is reportedly being eyed by both Greta Gewrig and Colleen Hoover for future projects. For her part, Moore is set to appear in director Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters, alongside an A-list ensemble that also includes Keke Palmer and LaKeith Stanfield.

Madison’s Anora glory was one of multiple surprise wins collected by the film at this year’s Oscars. The movie — which follows a sex worker who falls for one of her clients — also went home with Best Director for Sean Baker, as well as the ceremony’s biggest prize of all: Best Picture. More broadly, the 97th Academy Awards delivered an array of buzzy moments, from the mesmerising Wicked medley performed by nominees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to Nick Offerman’s scene-stealing turn as the ceremony’s announcer.

Elsewhere, Doja Cat bit back at critics of her performance during the show’s James Bond tribute, while fans discussed the crowd’s seemingly unenthused response to the best documentary win. Oh, Halle Berry also turned heads by sharing a spontaneous kiss with Adrien Brody on the red carpet, which was Oscar-winning in its own right.

demi straight up ignoring kylie jenner has me in tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/XEc1W5NB59 — ⭐️ (@popstarscandy) January 6, 2025

Unsurprisingly, it’s not the first time Moore has been roped into a seemingly fictional feud while on the awards show circuit. In January, Moore’s daughter was forced to deny claims that the actress snubbed Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes, after footage of Moore ignoring the reality TV star took off like wildfire on social media. I guess all these folks manifesting a catfight haven’t seen The Substance, or else they’d know exactly what happens when the competition among women in Hollywood reaches boiling point. Hint, it’s not pretty.

