Fresh off her Oscars triumph, Mikey Madison is being eyed by two Hollywood veterans for upcoming projects

Mikey Madison is set to become Hollywood’s next big thing, with her recent Oscar win for her mesmerizing lead role in Anora catching the attention of at least two acclaimed veterans. In case you missed it, the relatively green actress took home the best actress trophy at the 97th Academy Awards this week, clinching the victory within a competitive category that included frontrunner Demi Moore.

During the pre-Oscars awards circuit, Madison had only scored one win for her role as the titular sex worker in Anora — taking home a BAFTA last month — but her Academy triumph has reportedly shot her to the top of the wish lists for future projects from both Greta Gerwig and Colleen Hoover.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Madison is being eyed by the Barbie and Little Women director for a future role, though the exact details were not revealed. Naturally, this raised discussions around Gerwig’s future movies, with some fans taking the reports as evidence that Madison will appear in the filmmaker’s upcoming version of Narnia. For context, we learned back in 2023 that Gerwig would helm an adaptation of C.S. Lewis’s fantasy series with Netflix on board as the production company.

Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia movie will receive a limited theatrical run next year before landing on the streaming platform in mid-Dec. 2026. Further details around the film remain scarce, but amid reports that Gerwig recently sent out a casting call for Narnia, Madison being name-checked by The Hollywood Reporter as a potential Gerwig muse certainly raises a few eyebrows. If she were to appear in a Gerwig vehicle, it could spell yet more Oscars success for Madison, since Gerwig’s films, including Ladybird, Little Women, and Barbie, have dominated the awards season in their respective years.

However, if a role in a Gerwig project doesn’t come to fruition, Madison might just have a place with Hoover, who was also cited as eyeing the actress for a new role. For those unaware, Hoover is an author whose 2016 book, It Ends With Us, was adapted into the 2024 film of the same name. We’re still feverishly chatting about that movie thanks to all *that* Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama, but in the meantime, Hoover is said to be working on adapting three of her separate books, titled Verity, Reminders Of Him, and Regretting You.

The latter two adaptations have already named a few castmates, with Anne Hathaway leading Reminders Of Him and Allison Williams and Dave Franco starring in Regretting You. No cast has been announced for Verity, which could be the project Hoover is circling Madison for, though that remains unconfirmed. In any case, Madison is sure to have a bright and illustrious career ahead of her, in much the same way as her 2025 Oscar-winning peers.

For his part, best actor winner Adrien Brody is set to appear opposite Vince Vaughn in an upcoming post-World War II drama titled The Bookie & the Bruiser, while supporting actress winner Zoe Saldana has several Avatar films in the works. Kieran Culkin, who took home Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Real Pain, will next head to Broadway for a Glengarry Glen Ross revival with Bob Odenkirk.

